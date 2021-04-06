Graham says Democrats' voting rights bill 'should scare everybody in South Carolina'

COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster are railing against a sweeping voting rights bill that recently passed the U.S. House, with Graham calling the legislation "an attempt by the radical left to take over every election system in the country."

In an April 6 news conference in the governor's office, Graham said he's "never been more worried about a piece of legislation" than H.R. 1, also known as the "For the People Act."

"They would be demolishing the Constitution, in my view," said Graham, R-S.C. "The contents of this bill should scare everybody in South Carolina and throughout the nation who believe in robust voting integrity at the ballot box."

Among the many provisions included in the 791-page Democratic-backed bill are national voter registration and mail-in voting standards, nonpartisan redistricting commissions, requiring super PACs to disclose donors, increasing oversight for lobbyists and requiring presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns.

It would also add a public financing option for campaigns, designed to limit the influence of big donors. Candidates could get a 6-to-1 match for small-dollar donations if they have raised at least $50,000 from 1,000 people, with the money coming from fines on corporations that commit malfeasance.

The bill passed the U.S. House in March, but it would require 60 votes to pass in the Senate, where Democrats only hold 50 seats. Some Democrats have called for ending the legislative filibuster, which would allow them to pass such bills with a simple 50-vote majority, but other Democrats have opposed that idea.

One of the bill's foremost supporters has been House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, who recently told The Post and Courier he believes "there needs to be a work around the filibuster when it comes to civil rights and voting rights."

Graham directed some of his remarks toward U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, the moderate West Virginia Democrat who has been most resistant to eliminating the filibuster.

"I think that Joe Manchin is not going to turn on the people of West Virginia," Graham said. "I'm hopeful that Joe Manchin will look at H.R. 1 as destroying the ability of West Virginia to conduct an election as they see fit following the laws of the land."

Graham claimed that the bill would ban voter ID. The bill would not ban the practice, but it would require states to let voters who do not have ID sign a statement under oath attesting to their identity — a measure that would only apply to federal elections.

But Graham said he believes that would effectively nullify the requirement. If people do not have driver's licenses, as surveys have shown applies to millions of Americans, Graham said he would support giving everybody an ID in order to vote.

McMaster called the bill "insane" and said it would "threaten the constitutional sovereignty of the state of South Carolina." Graham took issue with the requirement for an independent redistricting commission, saying that "taking away the power of the states to draw the state lines is devastating for South Carolina."

"Those are not just words, it's very important," McMaster said. "This country, our state, is built on the sovereignty of the states. This bill takes that away."

Graham also claimed that the bill would mean all voters would automatically receive ballots by mail "whether you want it or not." But it would actually only send voters applications for mail ballots, which they would then have to fill out and return in order to get the ballot.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, the Charleston Democrat who supported the bill when he was in Congress, said South Carolinians "won't be lied to and lectured about voting integrity by the same men who promoted The Big Lie," referring to unfounded allegations that election fraud stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

"It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that Lindsey Graham and Henry McMaster, two career politicians and lifelong members of the status quo, would stand in the way of such important reforms," Cunningham said.

The federal efforts come as a number of conservative states have pushed to bolster voting restrictions in the wake of the 2020 election, most notably Georgia, where the Legislature recently passed a bill adding new hurdles for absentee voting and other changes.

The only major election legislation in South Carolina has come in the form of a pair of competing bills to reform the state Election Commission.

In the House, Speaker Jay Lucas proposed giving the state agency more power over county election commissions, allowing them to standardize the election process statewide. Senators have resisted that idea, instead passing a bill to add confirmation votes for the governor's appointments to the Election Commission.

McMaster sided firmly with the House effort, saying he believes that one would shore up election integrity while the Senate measure is not necessary and "a bad idea."

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, responded that giving more authority to a state election agency that "reports solely to a disengaged governor would be disastrous."