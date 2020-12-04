Graham outspent Harrison in crucial final weeks of SC's Senate race

COLUMBIA — After struggling to keep up with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison's record-breaking fundraising for much of 2020, Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham saw a surge of financial momentum in the crucial closing weeks of South Carolina's U.S. Senate race en route to securing reelection.

Graham outraised Harrison by more than $11 million in the last two and a half weeks of the contest, $35 million to $24 million. The bump allowed him to spend more than his opponent as the race entered the home stretch, according to post-election fundraising disclosures filed late Thursday.

While Harrison spent more than $25 million in the final few weeks, a figure that would have been unbeatable in any previous election year, Graham topped him by spending almost $33 million, boosted by the Supreme Court confirmation hearings he led as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and regular appeals for campaign cash on Fox News.

The single best day of fundraising for Graham came on Oct. 14, the final day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. That's when Graham brought in more than $5 million, according to his campaign.

Overall, Harrison still became the best-funded U.S. Senate candidate in history, raising more than $132 million for the entire 2020 election cycle, compared with $109 million for Graham.

Both candidates raised the vast majority of their funds from out of state, as Graham's polarizing reputation drew intense interest from donors across the country.

Graham ended up winning by about 10 percent, far surpassing the expectations of most election analysts and pollsters who forecasted a competitive race.

The results meant Harrison spent roughly $118 for each vote he received, totaling around 1.1 million, compared with the approximately $73 that Graham spent for each of 1.37 million votes.

"South Carolinians and conservatives across the country helped catapult my campaign to victory, and I will be forever grateful for their tremendous support and generosity," Graham said.

"We faced the best-funded U.S. Senate candidate in American history, numerous well-funded Super PACs, and every prominent liberal in the country, but the people of South Carolina stood with me and delivered a tremendous victory," he added. "This campaign took on a life of its own, and the entire political world was watching."

Despite his late burst of spending, Graham still ended the race with more than $16 million left over in his campaign war chest, some of which he then put to use to help Republicans elsewhere, as promised in a spate of TV interviews. Harrison now has less than $1 million left in his campaign account.

Graham transferred $1 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee to use on a pair of critical runoffs in Georgia that will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate, and he also gave $500,000 to the Republican National Committee to support Trump's unsuccessful legal efforts challenging the election results.

Harrison recently launched a new super PAC called "Dirt Road PAC" to help fund Democratic efforts in the Georgia runoffs and other southern states. He is considered the frontrunner to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee, leveraging his experience leading the S.C. Democratic Party before challenging Graham.

Graham and his South Carolina GOP colleague, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, were billed as special guests at a fundraiser Thursday night for the Republican candidates in the Georgia runoffs, U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

While the two campaigns were the biggest source of spending in South Carolina's race, several outside groups also poured in money for their own efforts supporting the candidates.

Pro-Graham super PAC Security is Strength spent about $7.5 million the last few weeks of the race and about $15 million overall, while Lindsey Must Go PAC, an anti-Graham group, spent around $2 million towards the end of the contest and $5 million overall.

South Carolina GOP officials also credited Graham's campaign with helping lift the party to success down-ballot, as they also won back the 1st Congressional District and flipped several Statehouse seats.

Graham transferred $5.1 million to the S.C. GOP's victory program, funding what party officials said was their most expansive vote mobilization effort ever. Harrison gave even more to the S.C. Democratic Party, including about $5.5 million just in the last few weeks of the race.