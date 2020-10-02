Graham, Harrison set to face off in first debate Saturday night

COLUMBIA — After a year and a half of campaigning against each other from a distance, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will meet face-to-face Saturday night for the first time.

The first debate of South Carolina's hotly contested U.S. Senate race will be held at Columbia's Allen University at 8 p.m. on Saturday night in the historic Chappelle Auditorium. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will be no live audience.

The debate will be broadcast live on several stations across South Carolina and Georgia: WIS in Columbia, WCSC Live 5 in Charleston, WMBF in Myrtle Beach, WYFF in Greenville, WTOC in Savannah and WRDW in Augusta. It will also be livestreamed at wistv.com.

This will be the first of three debates in the Senate race this month before the Nov. 3 election.

The candidates are next scheduled to meet on Oct. 12 in Spartanburg and then again in Columbia on Oct. 21 for the final debate hosted by SCETV and The Post and Courier. Those dates are subject to potential changes if any conflicts arise with Graham's work schedule in the Senate.

Here are a few things the candidates need to do to have a successful night.

Target the few undecided voters

The most recent Quinnipiac poll found that 95 percent of likely South Carolina voters have already made up their minds about who they will be voting for in the Senate race, meaning Graham and Harrison have a relatively small number of persuadable voters left to reach.

Some of those voters may be moderates who are concerned about either candidate being too extreme on one side or the other, so the candidates will want to reassure them about their ability to work across the aisle.

But Graham is also hoping to consolidate support from the Republican base. Polls have shown that not all S.C. GOP voters who support President Donald Trump are necessarily prepared to vote for Graham, so he will also want to flex his conservative bona fides to bring them home.

Nationalize vs. Localize

Like many South Carolina Democratic candidates before him, Harrison has assiduously avoided emphasizing his party, wary of alienating potential crossover voters. He has instead focused on broadly popular positions on less partisan local issues and tried to make the race a referendum on Graham.

Graham will be looking to take the opposite tact, linking Harrison to other national Democratic figures while highlighting his own ties to Trump with the hope that the president will lift him to victory in a historically red state where Trump remains popular with the GOP base.

Healthcare vs. Judges

The candidates have each made clear over the past few weeks and months what they see as their top issues and they will be looking to drive that home on debate night.

Harrison wants to make the race about healthcare, highlighting Graham's efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act. Graham will be looking to draw more attention to his role confirming conservative judges, especially Trump's most recent Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.