Graham-Harrison, Cunningham-Mace will meet in debates from Post and Courier and SC ETV

Candidates in South Carolina's two most-watched election races this fall will participate in debates sponsored by The Post and Courier, S.C. ETV and S.C. Public Radio.

U.S. Senate challengers, Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime Harrison, will debate Oct. 21 at S.C. ETV's Columbia studio. Post and Courier political reporter Jamie Lovegrove, S.C. Public Radio reporter Thelisha Eaddy and S.C. ETV reporter Gavin Jackson will be the moderators.

First Congressional District foes, Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham and Republican Nancy Mace, will debate Sept. 28 at S.C. ETV's Beaufort studio. Lovegrove and Jackson will be the moderators.

Both debates will air statewide from 7 to 8 p.m. on S.C. ETV and S.C. Public Radio stations.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Graham, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies, is facing stiff fight from Harrison, a former state party leader, with polls showing them in a tight race in a state that leans Republican. Harrison has outraised Graham this year.

Cunningham is trying to keep the Lowcountry congressional seat he won in an upset in 2018. Mace, a state representative who was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel's corps of cadets, is working win back the district that Republicans held for a generation before Cunningham. The Charleston-Beaufort-Hilton Head Island seat is a target for both national parties vying for control of the House.