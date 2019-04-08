COLUMBIA — With a tax incentive package designed to lure the Carolina Panthers to York County stalled in the Senate, Gov. Henry McMaster stepped up efforts Monday to convince legislators the deal's benefits will outweigh what the state gives up.
The S.C. House quickly approved tax breaks for the Panthers worth up to $115 million over 15 years to build the team's headquarters and practice facility south of the North Carolina border. But the proposal hit a roadblock in the Senate, where legislators have said they need more convincing that it would be a good deal for all of South Carolina.
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, put an objection on the bill March 28 to block the Senate from voting on it and said he would not remove it without more information. McMaster's arguments in favor of the deal have not yet changed Harpootlian's mind.
In a letter to senators Monday afternoon, McMaster said the project would yield "significant returns" for the state, pointing to an economic analysis from the state's Department of Commerce.
The 15-year cost-benefit analysis found the incentives would put an additional $188 million into state coffers overall and would result in a total economic impact of more than $3.7 billion, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Post and Courier.
The state would face an upfront cost of $40 million for the construction of an interchange on Interstate 77 and then give up $66 million over 15 years in income taxes it would otherwise collect for the estimated jobs brought to the Palmetto State. The analysis projects public education costs in York County would rise by more than $800,000.
"This is a great deal," McMaster wrote in the letter. "It will create economic growth and prosperity for our citizens. It will bolster South Carolina's prestige and 'brand' around the world. And it will provide our state with a distinct advantage in the global competition for jobs and capital investment."
The Panthers plan to build a $150 million complex and bring 150 jobs, including the NFL team’s players, with an annual payroll of $190 million in York County, already one of the state's fastest growing areas. The analysis from Commerce found that economic development surrounding the facility could lead to an additional 5,715 indirect jobs.
Those figures did not satisfy Harpootlian, who said he needs more explanation about the details of the analysis and wants an impartial outside consulting firm to review the deal, rather than rely on the Cabinet agency trying to make it happen.
"I'm more confused now than before," Harpootlian said. "Somewhere there's somebody that can explain this to me, but this doesn't change my position that I don't know what the deal is. Obviously these are projections. I just don't know what they're based on."
Furthermore, Harpootlian said the process has raised broader questions in his mind about how the state uses incentives to attract businesses when the Legislature's approval is not needed. The only reason why lawmakers have been involved in this case is because they need to change state law to allow incentives to go to professional sports teams.
In an interview Monday, McMaster said he's confident Panthers owner David Tepper and team executives will understand why the Legislature is taking time to OK the deal.
"I think Mr. Tepper is well aware of politics and how it works," McMaster said. "But I think that this whole package would be great for South Carolina, it'd be great for the Panthers, it'd even be great for Charlotte and North Carolina" due to potential development in the surrounding area.
Project supporters, including McMaster and House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, have said they expect a medical facility, hotels, stores, restaurants and convention space to spring up around the Panthers complex, set to be located in one of the state's fastest-growing areas.
If the Legislature does not approve the tax incentives, McMaster warned in his letter, the state "will be walking away from an extraordinary and transformative opportunity."