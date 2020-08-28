Gov. McMaster, Sen. Graham, other SC Republicans ditch masks at Trump White House speech

The health suggestion that South Carolinians wear masks to help fight the transfer of COVID-19 apparently doesn't apply when top state Republicans visit the White House.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and other state VIPs who attended President Donald Trump's Republican National Convention speech Thursday night went maskless at some point while they sat among a crowd that traveled from across the country.

Most of the estimated 1,500 people in attendance also wore no face coverings, following Trump's lead. They did not appear to observe social distancing guidelines.

The move by S.C. politicos is out of step with what leaders have been doing publicly in South Carolina as a coronavirus precaution.

McMaster and Graham routinely wear masks while attending events across the state, taking them off to speak with reporters and when addressing a crowd.

This week, McMaster and his wife, Peggy, wore masks during a news conference at the Governor's Mansion promoting the upcoming NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway.

Graham wore a mask this week during a tour of a Fort Mill plant and at a campaign event at the S.C. Statehouse, when he announced the endorsement of a police group and sheriffs.

Media photos from Thursday night show Graham wearing a mask at one point, but he's also in a photograph on former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' Twitter feed sitting next to an unidentified woman and Priebus while squeezing in close for the camera shot.

McMaster press spokesman Brian Symmes emphasized the governor only took off his mask during the duration of Trump's 70- minute nomination speech.

"The governor wore a mask throughout the day until he was seated in a reserved area for governors and their spouses," Symmes said. "He then continued to wear a mask after the president's speech."

McMaster has not ordered a statewide mask mandate for South Carolina, reasoning it to be unenforceable, but there are municipalities, colleges and other governments that have them in place, to be determined locally.

Messages sent to Graham's office seeking comment were not immediately returned.

South Carolina GOP National Committeewoman Cindy Costa of Charleston also was in attendance and not wearing a mask. She told The Post and Courier via text after the speech that she didn't believe she needed to wear one.

"I've had Covid already!" she typed. "Wasn't that bad!"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that experts are unsure if people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 can be infected again.

Elsewhere, two attendees and two support staff at the Republican National Convention business meeting in Charlotte earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The news comes after county health officials expressed concerns about those who did not wear masks in Charlotte or observe social distancing guidelines.

At least six South Carolina delegation members attended the event, including McMaster and state party Chairman Drew McKissick.

S.C. GOP Communications Director Claire Robinson said McKissick was also at the White House on Thursday night. She noted that all six delegates from each state who attended the convention in Charlotte earlier in the week "had to take two COVID tests, their temperature was taken regularly, and they had to wear masks."

She added that since all the precautions were taken Monday, "that’s a big reason why they were invited for last night. They were 'all clear' so to speak."

Graham's position on masks comes as is he on the ballot in November facing Democrat Jaime Harrison, who made note of the senator's non-conformity to mask standards.

"Senator Graham is more concerned about sucking up to Trump than abiding by health guidelines or fighting for his constituents. Let's #SendLindseyHome," he said on Twitter.

Graham's campaign on Friday announced the senator is having a statewide yard sign distribution event Saturday in which supporters can visit one of 11 GOP offices around the state to pick one up.

The press release on the distribution stresses: "All attendees and press are required to wear masks."

Andy Shain contributed to this report.