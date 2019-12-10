CAYCE — South Carolina's public school teachers would see a $3,000 pay boost under a proposal announced Tuesday by Gov. Henry McMaster and legislative leaders amid a backlash from educators and a growing crisis of vacancies in classrooms statewide.
The plan, which requires spending an additional $211 million on educator salaries, amounts to an average 7 percent increase for South Carolina's more than 50,000 K-12 teachers.
McMaster's proposal would push teachers' average pay several thousand dollars above the Southeastern average. At roughly $57,000, it would also rank among the top 25 nationally — possibly for the first time — leapfrogging up from 41st, according to the governor's office, though exact rankings will depend on what other states do with salaries.
"This is good news on steroids,” said McMaster, who pushed legislators all year to pass legislation improving public schools.
"We have a lot of great people who want to go into one of the greatest professions, which is teaching, but they just can’t make it last. They don’t want to do it for the money, but they can’t do it without the money. So we’re fixing that," he said at a school in Lexington County. "This is a big, big step forward."
House Speaker Jay Lucas, who stood beside McMaster, said the proposal represents promises kept.
The Hartsville Republican has repeatedly said he wants to get teachers' pay to the national average within five years. He noted the starting salary for college graduates was as low as $29,500 in 2016. The proposal would push state-funded pay for first-year teachers to $38,000.
"At $29,500, there’s no doubt why we could not get teachers to go into the profession," Lucas said. "I think we've started a positive movement, but this is just the second year of a five-year promise."
Teachers in South Carolina, which bans collective bargaining for public employees, have previously been reluctant to advocate for themselves.
But the teacher shortage crisis has helped embolden them. Last year, 5,300 teachers left South Carolina’s classrooms, while just 1,600 education majors graduated from a South Carolina college ready to enter the profession, and the gap is growing, according to the state’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement.
Teachers who organized over social media began warning legislators a year ago they were on the verge of a walkout. In May, thousands of teachers protested outside the Statehouse for better wages, lower class sizes and more respect. Many complained legislators weren't listening to them.
Lucas, who met with teachers across the state in the off-session, again countered that criticism Tuesday.
"The House has spent an enormous amount of time listening to teachers across this state, and we understand their concerns," he said. "This proposal demonstrates that we’ve heard them loud and clear."
But the pay raises are far from a done deal, even in a year when state fiscal experts predict legislators will have an additional $1.8 billion to spend.
McMaster said the teacher raises will be "the cornerstone" of his budget recommendations for 2020-21, set for release next month.
And its backing by Lucas, as well as more than a dozen House members who stood behind him, guarantees its inclusion in that chamber's spending proposal for the fiscal year beginning July 1. But Senate leaders were noticeably absent from Tuesday's announcement, indicating the amount could be up for negotiation when the two chambers hash out a compromise next spring.
Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman said he doesn't typically endorse any specific funding proposal ahead of his committee's budget work, but "it is clear that K-12 will again be a large part of this year's budget focus."
The proposal exceeds the 5 percent increase that schools Superintendent Molly Spearman officially asked for in her budget request — submitted before state economists announced the surplus that could push the spending plan for state tax collections past $10 billion for the first time. Now she's seeking more.
"There is no job more critical to the success of our state than that of our teachers who are responsible for shaping the minds of the next generation of leaders," Spearman said Tuesday. "They deserve a competitive salary and to be treated as professionals."
This year, legislators spent an additional $159 million to increase teachers' pay by at least 4 percent. Teachers in the classroom fewer than five years — those most prone to bailing on the profession — received up to a 10 percent hike. That represented the state's largest investment in teacher salaries in 35 years.
But teachers complained that wouldn't stem the shortage. They wanted a 10 percent increase for all.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.