Gov. McMaster says new SC small business grants may be 'final chance' for COVID-19 relief

Gov. Henry McMaster told small business owners Wednesday in Charleston the deadline to apply for recently available coronavirus aid is approaching in less than two weeks, and it could be the last time the state government gives out more relief.

Last month, the S.C. Legislature allocated $40 million for small businesses and $25 million for nonprofits to help ease financial stress on those recovering from the pandemic.

The availability became open to the public Monday, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching. All applications must be submitted online before end of the day Nov. 1.

During an event with community leaders at Aw Shuck's Seafood Shack, McMaster urged businesses to act fast.

"This gives everyone another chance and maybe the final chance to have some funds in order to get just enough to get your business going again," McMaster said.

Any company with 25 or fewer employees can apply for up to $25,000 through the small business program. Minority-owned businesses and those with fewer than 15 employees that haven’t received other federal coronavirus relief will be prioritized for the money.

The category applies to some of Charleston's boutique restaurants and bars that have been harmed the most under the restrictive dining and alcohol regulations put in place by local governments and the Statehouse.

As of Wednesday, nearly 160,000 cases of the coronavirus and 3,500 related deaths have been confirmed by state health officials.

Charleston has seen around 530 new cases in the last two weeks, which is a slower rate than the spring and early summer.

Helen Turner Hill, the CEO of Explore Charleston, was optimistic about tourism and travelers returning to the Holy City.

"We believe we turned a corner," she said.

Nonprofits can apply for up to $50,000. Priority will go to organizations that help South Carolina’s residents, such as in providing food access, assistance in paying bills, shelter for victims of abuse, and mental health counseling and other health care services.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act specifies the aid can’t go directly to individuals.

Eligible reimbursements for both grant programs include two months’ worth of rent, payroll, utilities and protective items for spending since March.

Businesses can apply on the state’s accelerateSC website.