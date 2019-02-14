COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster is reportedly considering whether he can remove the Richland County Elections Board after 1,040 votes were not counted last fall, the county's fourth major elections blunder in eight years.

McMaster's office is considering "all options," spokesman Brian Symmes said Thursday without offering specifics or timetable. The missing votes were of "great concern" to the governor, Symmes said.

State Rep. Nathan Ballentine, R-Chapin, said he understands McMaster is examining whether the governor's office has the authority to remove board members appointed by the Richland County legislative delegation.

State law says the governor can remove county elections board members for "incapacity, misconduct or neglect of duty."

The first Richland County Elections Board meeting since news of the missing votes broken was chaotic.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, and a voting precinct director loudly argued with board member Shirley Mack in Wednesday, while Mack ripped into interim board chairwoman Jane Emerson about the recent resignation of the county elections director, the fourth leader to leave since 2011.

"This all shows the importance of who we place on these boards and commissions," Ballentine said. "We have not filled these posts with the most qualified people."

Until a debacle involving the delegation-appointed county Recreation Commission in 2016, the legislative delegation voted on an entire slate of board nominees that came from a special application review committee and could not make changes, Ballentine said.

The 17-member delegation also met just once a year unlike the Lexington County lawmakers, who gather about six times a year, said Ballentine, whose district includes both counties.

"There is no oversight (in Richland)," he said. "We had no idea what these people were doing after they were appointed."

Now individual Richland County delegation members have more say on appointments, and the county lawmakers plan to meet more often, Ballentine said.

In November, Richland County missed 832 in-person absentee votes from two voting machines that malfunctioned and the data was not recovered by a technician for the voting machine maker.

Another 208 votes from two machines at two precincts that were closed incorrectly never got counted because of a miscommunication, former county elections director Rokey Suleman said.

The missing votes did not change the outcomes of any races, county officials have said. The state Election Commission, which notified the county about the missing votes, audited and approved the election results this week. But the missing votes will not be included into tallies certified in November.

Suleman, hired in 2017, resigned over the weekend after being told by Elections Board member Pete Kennedy that he lost support of the board.

The missing ballots were another lapse in a line of problems during Richland County elections dating back to 2010 when the county certified incorrect election results after 1,100 votes were not counted.

In 2012, Richland County failed to deploy enough machines that led to excessively long lines and missed the state’s vote certification deadline. Four years later, the county needed state help after missing a primary election recount deadline.