Gov. McMaster asks legislators to make $45M available to combat coronavirus

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster wants legislators to let the state's public health agency use up to $45 million in reserves toward combatting the spread of the new coronavirus.
McMaster made the request Thursday in a letter to legislative leaders.
The state Department of Health and Environment Control must "prepare for a variety of contingencies and situations," he wrote. "This requires that the agency identify and secure — in advance — the necessary resources, equipment and personnel to successfully address these contingencies."
The money would come from state reserves. McMaster suggested paying that back next year by deducting it from the $128 million spent in the House budget proposal to send most taxpayers a $100 credit on their income taxes.
The state reserves would be in addition to the $8.9 million coming from the federal government, as South Carolina's share of the $560 million being distributed nationwide. The federal money, announced Wednesday, will "support epidemiological, laboratory, and other critical staff," as well as buy supplies such as personal protection, an agency spokeswoman said, without being specific.
In a joint statement, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, and Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said they support McMaster's request.
The state's rainy day fund exists "specifically to allow state government the flexibility to respond to such a crisis," they said.
The House approved its $10 billion spending plan this week. The Senate will debate its own budget plan next month.
And Senate President Harvey Peeler made clear Thursday his chamber will continue working as scheduled.
The Gaffney Republican he will not cancel any part of the legislative session, despite the cascading cancellations of major events and suspension of sports seasons a day after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus strain a global pandemic.
"We’re not taking a week off," said the 71-year-old dairy farmer. "I’m no human health expert, but I’m a human nature expert and when we tell people to 'stay calm, don’t worry, things are going to be fine' and then start closing things, that’s a mixed message. I say stay calm and, to borrow an old phrase, we have nothing to fear but fear itself."
The South Carolina House was already scheduled to take next week off. Its spring break started early. Representatives went home after passing the chamber's budget proposal Wednesday.
Peeler said he's not being critical of cancellation decisions. And he acknowledged he's washing his own hands more often amid the virus' spread.
South Carolina has 12 cases of the novel virus, including two announced Thursday. Six of those have been confirmed by federal officials. Those numbers are expected to increase.
Peeler's advice is to "do what you learned in kindergarten: Wash your hands. Have good hygiene and treat people with courtesy and respect."
Peeler said he could change his mind if the situation worsens.
"But if I cancel the Senate, you know something's bad."