Gov. Henry McMaster joins effort condemning Biden 'door-to-door' promotion of COVID shots

Gov. Henry McMaster is joining the pushback seen in other Republican-led states against "door-to-door" promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine after the idea was mentioned by President Joe Biden as a means of promoting availability.

McMaster wrote a letter to the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control on July 9 asking them to issue a directive "to agency leadership and to state and local health care organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics in the state’s ongoing vaccination efforts."

He added that “a South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government’s. Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the state’s vaccination efforts."

McMaster continued that government vaccination teams "showing up unannounced or unrequested at the door of ‘targeted’ homeowners or on their property will further deteriorate the public’s trust and could lead to potentially disastrous public safety consequences.”

DHEC’s vaccine dashboard shows that 48.8 percent of South Carolina residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden on July 6 mentioned the possibility of door-to-door promotion of the vaccine.

"Now, we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that the door-to-door vaccine canvassing is done entirely by volunteers and that the White House believes it's helped boost vaccine rates in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

She emphasized that the federal government doesn't keep a database of who's been vaccinated.

Other states that have spoken out against the practice in recent days include Arizona and Missouri.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn't want government employees going door to door in his state to urge people to get vaccinated, even as a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms some hospitals there.

Parson tweeted: "I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!"

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, also a Republican, sent a letter to Biden condemning the new strategy. Fox News first reported on the letter.

Jeffrey Zeints, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said July 8 the best people to promote vaccinations are "local trusted messengers" such as doctors, faith leaders and community leaders, who may go door to door.

"So I would say for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted messenger work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, the community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, to save lives and help to end this pandemic," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.