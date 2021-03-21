Gov. Henry McMaster joining Post and Courier's Pints and Politics live event Thursday

Gov. Henry McMaster is the guest for The Post and Courier's Pints and Politics event at 6 p.m. March 25.
The session is presented as a virtual question-and-answer sit-down with the governor. The event will last an hour.
Questions will touch on a variety of topics delivered by the newspaper's political staff and can also be submitted from registrants.
Because of the pandemic, no audience will be allowed. Those interested in watching, however, can do so remotely.
It is a free event, but you must register in advance at https://tickets.postandcourier.com/e/pints-politics-governor-henry-mcmaster.