GOP Rep.-elect Mace won’t block Biden electors: 'Congress doesn't know better than voters'

GOP U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace from South Carolina's 1st Congressional District said she won't be an obstacle to certifying the presidential election results.

Mace's first major moment in Congress, after she's sworn in on Jan.3, will be to certify the Electoral College's selection of President-elect Joe Biden.

A group of Republicans in the Democratic-majority House, including at least one from the Palmetto State, have already said they will object on President Donald Trump’s behalf during the Wednesday count.

That includes Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, S.C.'s 3rd District, who said in a statement this week that he is speaking out against "unprecedented institutional issues" he believes took place during the 2020 General Election.

Unlike Duncan, Mace told The Post and Courier this week that she believed there was no constitutional precedent as a congresswoman to oppose the results.

"I'm not going to be voting with any of those folks," Mace said. "I am not going to vote to overturn the results of the Electoral College, because I do not believe that Congress knows better than voters or better than the states."

It's a notable move from Mace whose campaign was highlighted by Trump's support and was carried to victory, in part, by his voting base.

Duncan is joining a handful of GOP politicians in challenging the Electoral College's certification of the final 306 electoral votes for Biden and 232 for Trump.

"We need to shed a light on the issues that took place during the 2020 election to preserve our electoral system for generations to come," Duncans said in a statement. "Our mission is simple: Count every legal vote, throw out every illegal vote, and investigate every irregularity and allegation."

The small but vocal number of GOP house members opposing the results had needed just a single senator to go along with them to force votes in both chambers. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Wednesday he would support the effort that will delay the results but most likely will not change them.

Biden won the popular vote with 81,283,485 ballots (51.4 percent) over Trump's 74,223,744 ballots (46.9 percent). Election officials in South Carolina and beyond have said that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CBS in that Hawley's challenge of the votes would "probably do more harm than good."

Earlier in December, Duncan and other members of S.C.'s delegation in Washington, including Reps. Ralph Norman, William Timmons, Tom Rice and Joe Wilson, all signed on to an amicus brief in support of a Texas lawsuit challenging the results of the election.

The U.S. Supreme Court promptly tossed out the Texas lawsuit.

The Post and Courier reached out to the offices of every GOP member of the S.C. delegation to ask if they would be opposing the certification.

Norman said in statement that he plans to challenge the electoral votes. Other members of the delegation did not immediately respond.

Mace defeated incumbent Rep. Joe Cunningham in a narrow victory in November, and was elected as the first GOP women to represent the Palmetto State in the U.S. House of Representatives in South Carolina history.

This leaves U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn as the lone Democratic politician representing South Carolina in Washington.

As the House Majority Whip — whose timely endorsement in his state's presidential primary paved the way for a Biden victory — Clyburn has been a vocal opponent of GOP attempts to undermine the election results.