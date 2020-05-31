GOP primary challengers struggle for traction against SC's Lindsey Graham

COLUMBIA — Six years ago, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was forced to aggressively stamp out a brewing conservative revolt in South Carolina, preemptively dissuading multiple, potentially threatening GOP primary challengers from running against him and then beating the half-dozen opponents who still decided to do so.

One election later and the picture looks considerably different.

Graham will face off June 9 against a trio of Republican critics: attorney Duke Buckner, retired businessman Michael LaPierre and engineer Joe Reynolds.

None of the three have been able to generate anywhere near the level of attention and resources that some of Graham's 2014 GOP opponents did, let alone the amount that would typically be needed to topple a statewide incumbent with universal name recognition and a multi-million dollar war chest.

As a result, Graham's campaign has shown minimal concern about his odds of cruising through the primary and has been almost entirely focused on looking ahead to the upcoming general election battle against Democrat Jaime Harrison, who faces no opposition for his party's nomination and has raised millions of dollars.

Still, the campaign has sought to remind supporters in recent weeks about the fact that Graham still has to clear the first hurdle, sending emails and mailers that say "Senator Graham is facing a contested Republican Primary, so he needs your support" and encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots.

Long reviled by conservative activists for his willingness to strike deals with Democrats, Graham's reputation took a sharp turn in recent years as he developed an allegiance to President Donald Trump, especially after his fiery defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during confirmation hearings.

Nevertheless, Buckner, LaPierre and Reynolds all insist that Republican dissatisfaction with Graham still lingers and that voters are looking for a fresh face.

They are banking their hopes on the slim possibility that Graham fails to clear the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a June 23 runoff, reasoning that a one-on-one contest would draw more interest.

In the meantime, they have driven around trucks with campaign signs and bullhorns, showed up to events around the state — a tactic that has been substantially curtailed during the coronavirus pandemic — and lambasted Graham on social media and conservative radio shows.

Duke Buckner

Buckner is the only one of Graham's opponents to have held elected office before, serving on Walterboro City Council from 2009 until he lost reelection in 2013.

Earlier this month, Buckner sent an open letter to Trump making the case for him to abandon Graham and instead get behind his candidacy, alleging Graham was only faking his support for Trump in order to get reelected.

"If Sen. Graham is elected again, I believe he will swing back to the left and be a 'thorn in your side' during your second term," Buckner wrote.

He points to a lot of the same positions that Graham's 2014 opponents highlighted, including his votes to confirm two of President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominees, his support of a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants and red flag laws that let courts confiscate guns from people deemed to be dangerous.

"He got on the Trump train, but I would say he got on the Trump train too late," said Buckner, 47, in an interview. "Folks, including myself, do not believe that the senator's now support for the president and his policies is sincere."

Michael LaPierre

An entrepreneur and one-time Minor League Baseball player living on an equestrian farm in Pickens, Lapierre said he "felt called to run" for the Senate by God. With a political science degree from Brown University, he said he has been around campaigns for years and has built a statewide organization in recent months.

But even the types of conservative activists who would be most receptive to a primary challenger hitting Graham from the right — LaPierre has lodged many of the same policy critiques as Buckner — have warned him that the odds of the incumbent losing are small.

In a radio interview with LaPierre earlier this month, Upstate conservative talkshow host Tara Servatius told him that she plans to vote for him — but she voiced skepticism that he has garnered enough momentum to pull off the upset, noting that Graham maintains a regular presence on Fox News.

"I really want people to vote for you instead of Lindsey, I just think you're in an uphill battle," Servatius said. "I've all but forfeited the primary. I'm going to vote in it, I'm going to vote for you and I would encourage anyone to vote for you, but I'm just afraid, Michael LaPierre, that just one person can't do it without massive resources."

LaPierre, 59, counters that there is a "cultural, spiritual and political wave happening right now," as evidenced by Trump's 2016 victory.

"There is an anti-establishment, anti-incumbency fervor that is gripping our nation, gripping our state, and it will dwarf the Tea Party movement," LaPierre said. "Sen. Graham is a four-year Democrat and a two-year quasi-Republican. He is a fake conservative. I am a true and consistent conservative."

Graham campaign spokesman T.W. Arrighi responded that the senator "is a conservative leader who gets stuff done."

"He has held China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic, fought to bring the medical supply chain back to the U.S., helped rebuild our military and helped confirm a record number of conservative judges as chairman of the Judiciary committee," Arrighi said. "Senator Graham's record speaks for itself."

Joe Reynolds

Reynolds, 54, has tried a less common tack against Graham, opposing him more from a centrist position than from Graham's right flank.

A chief engineer in the U.S. Merchant Marine from North Charleston, Reynolds said he enjoys solving seemingly intractable problems and viewed fixing congressional gridlock as an opportunity to apply those skills. He has pledged to serve just one term, saying it would free him from the need to fundraise while in office.

"I came to the conclusion that we have the wrong people up there," Reynolds said. "These people are very good at getting reelected, but they're not really good at solving America's problems."

When it comes to policy, Reynolds considers himself a moderate, eager to reach bipartisan compromises, and said he actually aligns with Graham's positions on several issues.

His core complaint about Graham is similar to the one put forward by Harrison, the Democratic challenger: that Graham is too focused on his own influence and political standing rather than the concerns of South Carolinians.

He cites the shift in Graham's approach to Trump, becoming one of the president's most reliable congressional defenders after blistering him with criticism during the 2016 campaign.

"People instinctively understand he's got his constituency of one person, and that's Lindsey Graham," Reynolds said. "He's the kind of colleague we have at work who would punch down when somebody's weaker than him and then suck up to the boss, and that's just not the kind of person we want up there."