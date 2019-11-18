COLUMBIA — A top Republican political group went up with a new TV ad Monday targeting Charleston Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham as the House continues to move forward with the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The American Action Network, one of several outside organizations that promote House Republicans, will spend around $121,000 on the ad in South Carolina's competitive 1st Congressional District, the group said.

"Their partisan impeachment is a politically motivated charade," a narrator says in the ad after a clip is shown of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. "Joe Cunningham promised to be different, but he's not."

The 30-second TV spot running on cable and broadcast comes in addition to $50,000 worth of digital advertising the group has already begun deploying against Cunningham. Filings show the TV ad will air during Thanksgiving's highly watched NFL games.

Both ads encourage voters in Cunningham's district to call his office and tell him to "let the voters decide elections."

Cunningham, a freshman lawmaker from Charleston, is one of 37 House Democrats targeted by the ads, which the group said will total $7 million nationwide.

He was one of the last Democratic House members to come out in support of the impeachment inquiry when he voted in favor of a resolution laying out ground rules for the process. Despite that procedural vote, he has emphasized that he remains undecided on the broader question of impeachment.

“National dark money groups can spend all the money they want lying about Joe’s record, but the fact remains that Joe is withholding judgment on whether the president should be impeached until hearing all the evidence," said Tyler Jones, a spokesman for Cunningham's reelection campaign.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Jones said Cunningham's record demonstrates what he is focused on in Congress. The congressman spearheaded a bill to ban offshore drilling, which passed in the House earlier this year, and he recently advanced two bills to help veterans.

Cunningham has also actively worked on several of the measures that the ad claims he is not focused on, including stronger border security, lowering prescription drug costs and a new North American trade deal.

"Joe didn’t go to Congress to impeach the president, but he didn’t go to Congress to protect him either," Jones said. "The president has been accused of bribery by members of his own administration and to ignore those allegations would be a dereliction of duty."

Widely viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents after scoring an upset victory last year, Cunningham's reelection bid is expected to draw big money from both Republican and Democratic groups. One group that spent on his behalf last year, 314 Action, has already made substantial investments to defend the seat in the November 2020 election.