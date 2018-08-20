South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington announced in an emotional Facebook post over the weekend that her mother, Lucille Stolark, has died. She was 72.
"My mother returned home to our Loving Father this evening, after living a beautiful life and leaving an indelible imprint on the lives of everyone she touched," Arrington wrote at 10:36 p.m. Saturday. "On behalf of our family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers."
Along with those words, Arrington shared an undated photo of her mother on her campaign Facebook page and Twitter account.
My mother returned home to our Loving Father this evening, after living a beautiful life and leaving an indelible imprint on the lives of everyone she touched. On behalf of our family, thank you for your thoughts and prayers.Lucille StolarkAugust 1, 1946 - August 18, 2018 pic.twitter.com/4gWX49vCLS— Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) August 19, 2018
Arrington described her mother as "socially minded," and said she always encouraged her children to stand up and say something whenever they saw injustice in the world.
For the last year, Stolark has lived with Arrington in Summerville. For the past four months, Stolark was receiving hospice care.
"Like her sisters, Katie has been an integral part of her mother's day-to-day care for that time. While this was not unexpected, it is nonetheless tragic for their family," Arrington campaign spokesman Michael Mulé said.
Arrington's campaign said the Summerville state lawmaker took three days away from the campaign trail after her mother's death and was finalizing funeral arrangements Monday. She plans to return to the campaign trail Tuesday.
Democrat Joe Cunningham, who is also running to represent the state's 1st Congressional District, offered his condolences.
"Amanda and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Rep. Arrington after the very sad news of her Mother’s passing. Please join us in lifting Katie and her entire family up in prayer during this difficult time," Cunningham posted on his campaign's Facebook page and Twitter account.
The death is yet another dramatic turn in Arrington's congressional run.
Arrington got national attention after defeating longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the June GOP primary.
Shortly after her win, she was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Charleston County.