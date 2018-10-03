COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides — the Yale-educated New Yorker who transformed the state’s flagship college with more than $1 billion in construction, 8,000 additional students and winning athletics programs — announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of the school year.
"He's a generational president, one of a kind," USC board vice chairman Hugh Mobley said.
USC will conduct a national search for a new leader for the more than 50,000 students on eight campuses that stretch from Beaufort to Sumter to Spartanburg. Board members said they hope to have a new president in place when classes start in 2019.
An 11-member search committee that includes five board members, three faculty members and leaders from the student body, alumni association and university foundations will present the board with four candidates, according to university bylaws. The board will choose a new president who will be the 29th in USC's 217-year history.
At least two board members, chairman John von Lehe and Eddie Floyd, said they would like another inside candidate, like Pastides, who knows the school and the state. Provost Joan Gabel, vice president for research Prakash Nagarkatti and former provost Michael Amiridis, now the chancellor at University of Illinois at Chicago, are among the candidates brought up by insiders Wednesday.
USC's president is considered one of the state's most influential jobs, overseeing a billion-dollar budget at a school that gets national attention for what it does in research labs, on football fields and, sometimes, along the streets of Columbia.
Pastides, who was rewarded for his successful decade at USC with pay raises that lifted his annual salary above $1 million, leaves at a critical juncture.
During the course of a decade Pastides grew USC out of necessity as South Carolina lawmakers never restored funding to state public colleges cut during the recession. At the same time, other colleges grew more competitive in attracting new students by building new dorms and offering more research work.
Under his leadership, USC brought in more students with higher test scores and won more accolades for the school’s programs in pursuit of a status as a public ivy college that Pastides hopes could modernize South Carolina’s economy.
But the results created a more crowded Columbia campus, doubled the school's debt to a half-billion dollars and pushed tuition higher by 43 percent. South Carolina ranks among the nation's expensive in public colleges tuition.
Pastides is departing as complaints mount from state higher education regulators who fear some public colleges could collapse under the weight of their growing debt and the shrinking number of high school graduates. Critics also say USC and other state colleges are not meeting their goal of educating South Carolinians.
The USC president has defended his school by saying the school needed new and renovated academic buildings and dorms to keep up with competitors and sought out-of-state students who pay higher tuition. Applications also have broken records in recent years.
Pastides revealed his retirement at the end of his annual State of the University speech on Wednesday. Four of the past seven USC presidents have spent at least a decade in office, dating back to 1962.
His announcement came as a surprise to some university leaders, including faculty senate president Marco Valtorta.
"It will be hard to find a replacement," the computing science professor said.
In an interview with The Post and Courier in August, Pastides repeated he would stay if he has the energy but he mentioned the long days that start with morning meetings and end with evening receptions and weekends filled with Gamecock athletic or other university events. He also traveled to conferences and held leadership roles with the NCAA and Southeastern conferences.
"You can't take that grind for so long," said Floyd, the longest tenured USC board member who added that he has never seen a president connect with students better than Pastides. "The kids loved him."
Pastides, 64, said he and his wife, Patricia Moore-Pastides, started talking about retirement over the summer. They wanted to spend more time with their two grandchildren who live California and look after Moore-Pastides' mother in Connecticut.
Plus, Pastides said he is leaving the school at the right time being "in a calm place right now."
"Carolina is sailing ahead," Pastides said. "South Carolina is in a strong position now to recruit an able leader who has all the right stuff to take the reins and hopefully accelerate our progress."
Asked in August what skills his successor needed to possess, Pastides said the new president needs to not be afraid to make changes — even cuts — and the ability to rethink how the university can make money.
“I would love to have that entrepreneurial, ‘Let me hit the restart button here’ (attitude)," he said.
Despite overseeing an ambitious expansion that, among other things, added a new law school and business school buildings, Pastides will leave his successor another $1 billion in projects on the main Columbia campus. They include overhauling dorms to create a village on the south campus, moving the medical school to the BullStreet District development and renovating the Carolina Coliseum into student hub with meeting space, dining and classrooms.
If expansion plans become reality, USC’s campus would stretch 5 miles from the north end of downtown Columbia near Palmetto Health Richland hospital to Williams-Brice Stadium on the southern edge and would reach west to city's border at the Congaree River.
That kind of growth was hardly expected when Pastides, the school's research vice president who was not well known outside campus, was the board’s surprise pick in 2008 as the recession gripped the country.
The recession would color his tenure that has lasted almost twice as long as the average college president.
Like other state agency heads, Pastides had trim his budget sharply his first year in office. But he took advantage of the downturn and used the record-low interest rates meant to spur development to borrow millions and spark a campus-wide building boom.
He also found success in athletics at the same time, boosted with growing revenue from the Southeastern Conference and its new television network. The cash infusion led to new baseball and softball stadiums and tennis courts, as well as two new football practice fields and a football operations center.
Under Pastides, a New York Yankees fan who keeps signed baseballs in his office, the Gamecocks won NCAA titles in baseball and women’s basketball, reached the Final Four in men’s basketball and posted three straight 11-win football seasons. He also promoted title-winning USC baseball coach Ray Tanner to athletic director, a popular move with fans.
His success in sports is part of the reputation that he developed for his deft handling in the politics of his job, which includes keeping students, faculty, alumni and state legislators happy. Pastides, an epidemiologist, managed to avoid major controversies that shortened the tenures of some of his colleagues.
In 2015, as racial tensions rose on campuses across the country, he met protesting students and offered more transparency to address their concerns about recruitment of minority students and faculty. He won project funding from lawmakers, reluctant to open state coffers after the recession, to expand the summer semester so students could graduate faster and open an online college — two key accomplishments that he considers part of his legacy.
He endured the fumbling of the Innovista research campus that failed to meet lofty goals of attracting private research firms for new buildings. He also testified before the grand jury investigating Statehouse corruption last year because USC hired a powerful political consultant at the center of the probe.
But a $1 billion fundraising campaign built confidence among alumni, boosters and businesses and political leaders.
Pastides, along with his wife have connected with students. He often meets with campus groups and drives a Mini Cooper they picked for him. Lately, he has led USC's efforts to curb excessive student drinking by challenging liquor licenses at some bars in the Five Points district near campus.
"I would consider President Pastides almost a celebrity of sorts," said USC student body president Taylor Wright, a senior from Goose Creek. "The students feel like he listens. Any issue that comes up he's the first one there to hear students concerns."
After 20 years in Columbia, half of which has been spent in a university-provided house on the Horseshoe, Pastides is expected to retire in Folly Beach where he has built a home.
"A wise, old friend once told me it's better to leave a little too early than a day too late," Pastides said.