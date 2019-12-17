WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden is going up with his first television ad in South Carolina on Tuesday as the 2020 presidential candidate tries to solidify his frontrunner status in the state's Democratic primary.

The 60-second spot, timed to coincide with impeachment in the U.S. House this week, focuses mostly on opposition to President Donald Trump, playing to Democratic voters who cite defeating Trump as their top priority in 2020.

"If Donald Trump is reelected, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation," Biden says in a voiceover for the ad taken from a campaign speech he delivered.

The commercial makes Biden the third 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to begin airing TV ads in South Carolina, joining Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer.

Biden's campaign has booked about $21,000 worth of TV air time through the end of 2019, according to Advertising Analytics. That spending is scheduled to increase dramatically to more than $1 million in the first two months of 2020 before the Feb. 29 primary.

The latest buys are part of a broader $6 million ad campaign the Biden campaign launched in all four early-voting states a couple of months ago.

The spot comes as a recent Post and Courier-Change Research poll found Biden's lead in South Carolina has shrunk to 7 percentage points over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden's narrowest lead of the race so far.

A Quinnipiac University national poll released Monday found that Democratic and independent voters continue to view Biden as the best positioned candidate to defeat Trump, which has been a central component of Biden's messaging.

Still, a larger percentage of likely S.C. Democratic primary voters say they want a candidate who will make the most effective president (53 percent) rather than a candidate who has the best chance of beating Trump (43 percent), the recent Post and Courier-Change Research poll found.