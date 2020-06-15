Four Charleston-area primary runoffs set for June 23; Berkeley House race settled

Charleston-area voters have four primary runoff elections to decide next week: three for Democrats and one for Republicans.

Election officials also finished their recount in the House District 100 GOP primary race in Berkeley County where incumbent state Rep. Sylleste Davis was upheld as the winner over challenger Tom Fernandez.

The margin was 40 votes.

Meanwhile, the certification of results from last week's primaries resulted in no changes in the outcomes, leaving June 23 runoffs in four races where no candidate received better than 50 percent of the turnout in multi-candidate fields.

The races involve three seats in the Statehouse and one for Charleston County Council.

Democratic runoffs:

In the Democratic state House District 109 race, a runoff is set between James Johnson and Deon Tedder. Johnson had about 39 percent of the vote Tuesday; Tedder had nearly 36 percent.

The seat covers parts of North Charleston and Mount Pleasant.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

In the Democratic state House District 115 race, the runoff is set between Carol Tempel, who had 38 percent of the vote, and Spencer Wetmore, who drew 34 percent.

The Democrats' special primary for a candidate to fill the unexpired term of former House District 115 incumbent Peter McCoy also is going to a runoff between Tempel (38 percent); and Wetmore (34 percent).

The seat includes Kiawah Island, Folly Beach and most of James Island.

In the Democrats' Charleston County Council District 3 race, a runoff election is set between Rob Wehrman, who had 38 percent of the vote, and Jesse Williams, who had 34 percent.

The district includes part of the North Area, Charleston's East Side and Mount Pleasant.

Republican runoff:

In the GOP state House District 99 race, former Mount Pleasant councilman Mark Smith finished in the lead with 34 percent of the vote, followed by David Herndon with 26 percent.

The seat covers a portion of Mount Pleasant but also spreads across Daniel Island and other parts of Berkeley County, including Hanahan.