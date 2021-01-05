Foster children, 4-year-olds and out-of-work adults to benefit from McMaster's designation

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday allocating $20 million in federal COVID-19 aid on foster children's schooling, expanding 4-year-old kindergarten and job training for adults.
The Republican governor said the allocations are aimed at creating opportunities amid a pandemic that's forced people out of work and disrupted children's education.
"These targeted grants will train thousands of South Carolinians for high-demand jobs and provide the groundwork for our next generation to excel in the workplace," he said.
The money will be split among several agencies.
Nearly $5 million will go to the state Department of Social Services, to buy computers, provide high-speed internet and hire tutors for abused and neglected children in the state's care.
The state's education and early childhood agencies will collectively get $7 million to enroll more at-risk children into state-paid, full-day 4-year-old kindergarten.
The state's technical college system will get $8 million for to train 3,100 adults for jobs in fields including health care, computer technology and advanced manufacturing.
The high court gave a final "no" last month, asserting its prior ruling that the grants of up to $6,500 per students violated the state constitution's ban against public money directly benefiting private education.
It's part of the $48 million Congress provided to the governor last March for emergency education spending. He has until May to award the rest. Under the law's federal deadline, any of that block of money unspent by then returns to federal coffers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.