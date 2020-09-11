Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders touts Trump at SC GOP gala

COLUMBIA — As she took the stage Friday night to speak to hundreds of South Carolina Republicans, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she would need a moment to adjust.

"I'm not used to coming up to a friendly crowd," the former White House press secretary quipped. "Usually when I come to a podium, they're not very excited to see me."

Sanders delivered the keynote speech Friday night at the S.C. GOP's 53rd annual Silver Elephant fundraising gala, telling the crowd about the challenges of representing President Donald Trump from the White House press briefing room while being a mother to young children.

"I learned true patience having three preschoolers, which was perfect for going into the briefing room," Sanders said.

Sanders published a new book this week — "Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House" — detailing her experience behind the scenes at the highest levels of federal government.

She retold some of those stories in her speech, including a 2018 Christmas night trip to visit American troops in Iraq when a soldier thanked her for taking on the "tough job" of White House press secretary.

"I take questions, you take bombs," Sanders recalled telling him. "You have a tough job."

Sanders is rumored to be a potential future candidate for Arkansas governor — speculation that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., alluded to in his own remarks when he said he'd be willing to share his list of supporter emails with her if she decided to run. Her father, Mike, was Arkansas governor for a decade.

But Sanders' speech Friday night was largely focused on her experience in the White House and encouraging voters to support Trump and other Republican candidates in the state in November.

"We need South Carolina to send their delegation back because they’re changing Washington," she said.

Sanders was the third consecutive Trump administration figure to address the annual gala and the first woman to headline the program in state party history.

Last year's keynote speaker was Mick Mulvaney, who was serving at the time as acting White House chief of staff. Before Mulvaney was then-Congressman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who eventually succeeded Mulvaney as chief of staff.

The annual gala is primarily designed to help the S.C. GOP fill the party coffers. But with less than two months left until the 2020 general election, Friday night's event also was particularly about firing up the party faithful heading into the home stretch.

S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick said enthusiasm will be crucial as the party campaigns for candidates up and down the ballot in the closing weeks.

"Excited voters knock on doors, they make phone calls, they make donations," McKissick said. "Excitement matters, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

The party decided to go ahead with this year's edition despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying they could adapt to comply with public health guidelines. But many attendees spent much of the evening without wearing their masks and could be seen shaking hands or hugging as they greeted each other.

Though thousands of Americans have died, Graham praised Trump's handling of the pandemic and warned that worse would befall the country if he loses reelection.

"Everything that we believe, everything we hold near and dear will be changed if we lose control of the House, the Senate and the White House," Graham said. "I think America is not going to go down that road. And South Carolina is sure as hell not going to go down that road."