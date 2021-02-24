Former Vice President Mike Pence makes unannounced trip to Charleston

Charleston's latest celebrity sighting was a guy who used to work in the White House until last month.

Former Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced trip to town Feb. 24, appearing at a gathering of the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, a conservative, faith-based group based in Milwaukee that has advocated for a variety of causes, including school choice.

Pence's private address was held at the Belmond Charleston Place downtown.

Pence did not take media questions at the end of his hours-long stay, waving to a small crowd as he departed the hotel before immediately stepping into a security vehicle around 6 p.m.

His wife Karen Pence was not seen traveling with him.

One person who was invited to attend Pence's event was Charleston developer Vince Graham. Though not a member or connected to the Bradley group, he said Pence's speech generally focused on what the Trump administration accomplished in the past four years.

Pence was positive about the Republicans' chances in 2022, Graham also said, and that Pence "was very diplomatic" during the session.

Pence has been a repeat visitor to Charleston and South Carolina. He campaigned for now-U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, ahead of her victory in November, and kicked off Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's 2020 campaign by appearing in the state on his behalf.