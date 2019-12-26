COLUMBIA — A former aide for 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer who resigned amid allegations that he stole volunteer data from the rival Kamala Harris campaign is now suing the South Carolina Democratic Party, accusing the party's chairman of defamation.

Dwane Sims filed the suit in Richland County on Dec. 20, claiming that S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson hurt his reputation, earning capacity and mental state with false allegations. He is seeking damages to be determined by a jury.

Robertson declined to discuss the details of the case because it is now at the center of pending litigation. But he described the lawsuit as "appallingly frivolous."

"The facts do not substantiate the claims that have been put forth, and we intend to prove so moving forward in the legal process," Robertson said.

Sims' attorneys did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In November, Sims resigned from the Steyer campaign hours after The Post and Courier first reported that Democratic officials had discovered that he downloaded Harris' S.C. volunteer data using voter file access that he had inadvertently retained after leaving a job as data director for the S.C. Democratic Party.

The story was subsequently reported on by several other news outlets.

Sims' complaint says he notified Robertson and Kat Atwater, the chief technology officer at the Democratic National Committee, that he had access to Harris' data. He says that Atwater directed him on how to "correct the problem."

But DNC officials said they later noticed in data logs that Sims exported the data shortly after he had contacted them.

In the lawsuit, Sims said the Steyer campaign's S.C. state director spoke to campaign lawyers the next day, all information was deleted from his computer and the computer was returned to the campaign office.

Steyer's campaign spokesman initially attributed the problem to the Democratic National Committee and S.C. Democratic Party, saying, in a statement at the time, that they had "failed to limit access" for Sims. But a few hours later, Steyer's campaign manager issued an apology, and Sims resigned.

The Democratic National Committee permanently banned Sims from using its voter file system, which Sims says in his complaint means that he has been "effectively blackballed" from ever working in Democratic politics again. Sims maintains that he did not steal Harris' data.

In addition to that episode, Sims claims that Robertson sought to block him from other job opportunities after he resigned from the S.C. Democratic Party in February, a decision he attributed to "poor working conditions."

Specifically, Sims said former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign approached him about a position in March but Robertson "advised them not to hire" him, at which point the campaign stopped talking to him.

But the Biden campaign said Thursday that Robertson never intervened when they were considering hiring Sims and the campaign did not start speaking to prospective staffers until Biden was preparing to enter the race in April.

Sims said he was contacted by Steyer's campaign in September and hired after an interview he didn't tell Robertson about. He claimed that after his hiring was announced, Robertson sent a text to Steyer's S.C. state director, Jonathan Metcalf, "threatening" him because he had not notified Robertson that he was offering Sims a job.

A Steyer campaign spokeswoman said Metcalf would not comment on any pending legal matters.