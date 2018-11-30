COLUMBIA — A former state senator known for getting along with fellow legislators was named chairman of South Carolina's college oversight agency that has spent the past year clashing with university and Statehouse leaders.
Wes Hayes, a veteran of three decades in the General Assembly representing York County, succeeds Tim Hofferth, who resigned in October over anger about an unauthorized $91,487 pay raise given to the S.C. Commission on Higher Education's director.
The director, Jeff Schilz, announced his resignation Wednesday.
Schilz, a former aide in Gov. Mark Sanford’s administration, and Hofferth, a Lexington sports marketing executive appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley, pushed the state’s 33 public colleges to be more accountable for increased construction spending, rising tuition and growing enrollment of out-of-state students.
That criticism was not well-received by university leaders and some powerful lawmakers because the commission was not known for being so aggressive in trying to regulate college spending and enrollment decisions.
Gov. Henry McMaster, who appointed Hayes on Friday, backed Schilz and Hofferth's efforts to have college rein in costs and tuition, which included sending data-filled reports to lawmakers and holding lengthy town hall meetings statewide.
McMaster signaled he expected Hayes, one of the most well-liked lawmakers in the General Assembly before losing re-election in 2016, to continue the fight.
"He is the perfect person to lead the Commission on Higher Education as the agency continues its bold advocacy on behalf of South Carolina students," McMaster said in a statement.
Hayes' appointment was hailed by lawmakers and school leaders.
"This is wonderful news!" Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia tweeted.
State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Clemson, added, "He is a solid leader who knows S.C. education."
Jack Claypoole, strategic initiatives director at the University of South Carolina, tweeted that Hayes was "an outstanding choice."
Hayes said Friday he did not have a specific agenda as chairman of the higher education commission, though he noted he wanted to find consensus on curbing growing tuition rates. Average tuition at South Carolina public colleges is the highest in the Southeast.
He declined to comment on Hofferth and Schilz's occasionally combative tone in delivering their messages about colleges cutting costs and lowering tuition.
When he resigned, Hofferth called the pay controversy “political theater” and a “circus” to distract from the need to reform South Carolina colleges.
Hayes acknowledged that the Statehouse has not always provided much funding for some college needs. South Carolina universities received among the nation's lowest amount of government funding, which has forced schools to boost enrollment, raise prices and borrow money for construction.
He said his first task with the commission is helping find a new director. The board meets Thursday.
Hayes said he received a call from McMaster about the post Wednesday and he accepted it because he "welcomed the chance to be involved again" in state government.
Hayes is another familiar face around Columbia appointed to a state agency leadership role by McMaster.
The governor chose Charlie Condon, his predecessor as state attorney general, as chairman of Santee Cooper electric utility and picked Mark Elam, who was chief of staff for Gov. Carroll A. Campbell Jr., as chairman of the Department of Heath and Environmental Control.
McMaster has a chance to appoint more Commission on Higher Education board members who support continuing changes at universities. The agency that oversees colleges with more than 200,000 students still has four openings on its 15-member board.