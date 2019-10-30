Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford says he's moving his "home base" to New Hampshire — the first primary state — beginning Monday.
According to a media release, the former South Carolina governor, congressman and political long-shot, says New Hampshire is the "political epicenter of our nation," so he will spend a concentrated amount of time there.
“I like New Hampshire’s state motto of 'Live Free or Die' and the way it reflects the independence exercised by our Founding Fathers and their belief in freedom," he said.
He plans to spend November and much of his time leading up to the Feb. 11 New Hampshire Republican primary in the Granite State.
Since announcing his bid in September as one of three Republicans challenging President Donald Trump, Sanford has made visits to early voting states as well as completing a week-long 3,500-mile, 11 state road trip dubbed “Kids, We’re Broke and We Don’t Even Know It.”