Mark Sanford Cardboard Trump11.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff File

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford says he's moving his "home base" to New Hampshire — the first primary state — beginning Monday.

According to a media release, the former South Carolina governor, congressman and political long-shot, says New Hampshire is the "political epicenter of our nation," so he will spend a concentrated amount of time there.

“I like New Hampshire’s state motto of 'Live Free or Die' and the way it reflects the independence exercised by our Founding Fathers and their belief in freedom," he said.

He plans to spend November and much of his time leading up to the Feb. 11 New Hampshire Republican primary in the Granite State.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Since announcing his bid in September as one of three Republicans challenging President Donald Trump, Sanford has made visits to early voting states as well as completing a week-long 3,500-mile, 11 state road trip dubbed “Kids, We’re Broke and We Don’t Even Know It.”

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Tags

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.