Former SC governor, congressman Mark Sanford writes book about post-Trump Republican Party

Mark Sanford — the former South Carolina governor, congressman and one-time Republican presidential opponent to Donald Trump — announced he has written a book that doesn't pull any punches when it comes to his thoughts on the former president, the GOP and where he believes America is headed.

The book is titled "Two Roads Diverged: A Second Chance for the Republican Party, the Conservative Movement, the Nation ― and Ourselves." Sanford announced the release on June 14 in a Twitter post.

The blurb for the book says the former politician "analyzes the immense harm he believes Trump’s presidency of lies, cronyism, shady dealings, and bullying caused to our country, and especially to the Republican Party" but also "what fellow conservatives can do to help calm today’s political waters and build a better future for both the party and the country."

Sanford, who is now working for the lobbying firm Shumaker Advisors in Charleston, told The Post and Courier that he wanted to not only reflect on what post-Trump America looks like but also wants to lay out a political path for making the country successful again.

"We're at a remarkable crossroads not just for the party but for the conservative movement and the country as a whole," Sanford told the newspaper.

"Conservatism is not in vogue these days," he added. "But it is, to the core of my being, something I believe it is something that is very important."

The 336-page book is being released by Charleston-based Vertel publishing.

Sanford served eight years as South Carolina governor from 2003 to 2011 in a role where his service was overshadowed by an affair with his Argentine mistress. He served two stints representing Charleston and the Lowcountry in Congress, including in the 1990s and beginning again in 2013. He was defeated in the 2018 GOP primary after speaking out against Trump’s conduct as president.

He later launched a weekslong bid to take on Trump for the 2020 GOP presidential nomination but gave up in New Hampshire after failing to gain any following.

Last year he started a nonprofit aimed at combating runaway spending in Washington, D.C., saying that without serious attention, the country is on a path to economic collapse. The project was called Americans for Debt and Deficit Reduction.

Sanford has done a lot in politics, but he said — excluding a small manuscript on term limits — that this was his first real experience writing a book.

"It's cathartic, getting that stuff off your chest," Sanford said. "It's a chance one more time to say that if we don't change paths here, we're setting ourselves up for a fall that will have severe implications."

The book will be released Aug. 24 and is available for pre-order on Amazon.com.