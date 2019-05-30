Nikki Haley is known for her zingers.
The former South Carolina governor is not shy about calling out critical comments on social media with a "Bless your heart" reply or threatening political foes with a swift kick — "I wear heels and it’s not for a fashion statement, it’s ammunition."
Her most notable comeback during her two-year term as United Nations ambassador came when White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said she suffered "some momentary confusion" after suggesting Russian sanctions were coming in April 2018.
"With all due respect, I don’t get confused," she responded in the television interview.
Kudlow apologized and now Haley, widely considered a strong 2024 presidential hopeful, has a title for her upcoming second book.
"With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace" will be released Nov. 12.
Word of the Haley's new book was first reported by The Post and Courier last year, while the book cover and title from the former member of the Trump administration was first published by Axios on Thursday.
The new book is a look back at her final years in the S.C. governor's office where she pushed to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the mass shooting at a Charleston church.
She also will share her experiences at the United Nations where she became a fierce defender of Israel while a few times using her skills honed in the South to call out her boss over some of his comments, such as when President Donald Trump said there were "some very fine people on both sides" after deadly clashes over removing a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Since resigning as ambassador at the end of 2018, Haley has started an advocacy group, Stand Up for America, and taken over leadership of her charity, The Original Six Foundation. Haley is living in New York while her son finished high school.
Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, demurs when asked about her White House ambitions with experts seeing her as a GOP frontrunner in five years.
But the description of "With All Due Respect" suggests someone with plans for higher office: "This book reveals a woman who can hold her own — and better — in domestic and international power politics, a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular, and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times."
Her first book, "Can't is Not an Option," was published soon after she became South Carolina's first female and minority governor in 2011 when she was seen as a new diverse face of the Republican Party.