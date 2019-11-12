CONCORD, N.H. — Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford dropped out of the race for president, ending his protest bid 60 days after it began.
In a noon press conference at the New Hampshire Statehouse Tuesday, Sanford announced his long-shot run is ending after previously declaring he would spend most of November campaigning in the Granite State, site of the nation's first primary.
The move came after Sanford failed to collect much of a following, especially as President Donald Trump remains the favorite of most Republican voters nationally and while Washington is gearing up for impeachment hearings.
Sanford said the impeachment inquiry surrounding the president had sucked the proverbial oxygen out of the 2020 debate.
“You gotta be a realist, and what I did not anticipate is an impeachment,” he said, adding he is suspending the campaign and will look for other ways to advance his stance against the deficit.
Even before his formal departure Tuesday, Sanford's campaign had gotten off to a slow start, with most media paying little more than a glancing interest. He was one of three Republicans to announce intra-party challenges versus Trump, including former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor William Weld.
There were noticeable hurdles to being accepted in New Hampshire. In a recent social media post, Sanford lamented being refused the opportunity to speak at a GOP candidate spaghetti dinner in Londonderry for fear of offending Trump supporters.
"The party is populated by some really great people, but it's underserved or misled by too many in leadership positions — and I think President Trump and his approach has exacerbated this," Sanford wrote.
"Are you kidding me? In a state where the motto is 'Live Free or Die?' Being scared of someone being offended because someone else had a different viewpoint at a small local county event? It mirrors the cancelling of primaries, and it makes me ask what has come of the Republican Party?"
Sanford, who had been out of politics since his June 2018 Republican primary loss took away his Lowcountry-based congressional seat, announced his run in September. He funded his bid with money from his former congressional account. He had until Friday to pay his $1,000 filing fee to get on the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary ballot.
Even if he had participated in the New Hampshire vote, the road forward was blocked in his home state where the South Carolina GOP opted against holding a primary, though the move remains the subject of a lawsuit.
As a White House candidate, Sanford's platform was focused on exposing how Washington and Republicans have lost their path in addressing some of the major problems facing the nation, including out-of-control D.C. spending.
He was also a rare Trump critic, becoming one of the few in the Republican Party who spoke out against the president's bullying behavior.
