Former SC executive, Lindsey Graham supporter backs Democrat Jaime Harrison in Senate race

COLUMBIA — A former top South Carolina business executive and supporter of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has decided to back the Republican incumbent's Democratic challenger in his 2020 re-election race.

Richard Wilkerson, the former chairman and president of Michelin's Greenville-based North America operations, said he chose to endorse Democrat Jaime Harrison because of his experience working with him while Harrison lobbied on the company's behalf in Washington, D.C.

From 2009 to 2016, when Harrison was a lobbyist at the now-defunct Podesta Group, he advocated for some of Michelin's legislative priorities, including dredging the Port of Charleston and creating new tire manufacturing standards to improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Wilkerson said the experience showed him "how hard he (Harrison) works to bring lasting economic opportunity to the people of South Carolina" and described him as "the change South Carolina needs."

Michelin is one of South Carolina's largest companies, employing almost 10,000 people in the state.

"I am confident that as our next U.S. Senator, he will be a tireless advocate for creating well-paying jobs, improving our state’s health care system, and training the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow," Wilkerson said. "Jaime is the perfect candidate to bring together South Carolinians from all walks of life."

During Graham's brief run for president in 2015, Wilkerson was listed as a member of the campaign's South Carolina finance committee, a group of more than 100 top business and community leaders from around the state.

The Graham Senate campaign declined to comment.

Since 2011, Wilkerson has donated more than $10,000 to Graham, records show.

He has financially supported members of both parties over the years, giving to Democrats James Smith and Vincent Sheheen in their runs for S.C. governor, for example, while also donating to Republicans including former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of Spartanburg and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Graham remains the strong favorite to win a fourth term in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998. The senior South Carolina Republican comfortably won his last race in 2014 by 17 percentage points.

But Harrison recently drew increased attention to the race when he outraised Graham in the first three months of 2020, setting a new single-quarter state fundraising record of $7.36 million. Winning over voters like Wilkerson who have backed Graham in the past will likely be crucial for Harrison to stage an upset.

Harrison said he was honored to receive the endorsement of "one of South Carolina’s most respected business leaders."

"I look forward to working with all of our state’s business leaders to bring back hope to residents of the Palmetto State by building a 21st century economy for all," Harrison said. "When I am elected to the United States Senate, I will make it a priority to support our workers and never stop working to bring good-paying jobs to South Carolina.”