COLUMBIA — Former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison is set to formally launch his campaign Wednesday morning to challenge U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Harrison, an Orangeburg native who is now a top official at the Democratic National Committee, previewed his plans Tuesday night during an appearance on MSNBC. He has been actively exploring a bid since February.
"What we are seeing with Lindsey Graham right now makes you question his character," Harrison told MSNBC talk show host Rachel Maddow. "I used to think this was a guy who was a statesman, a guy whom could stand above the fray and help solve the issues. But I've seen that he's what George Will called 'a political windsock.'"
BREAKING: Jaime Harrison to make formal announcement of candidacy for Senate Wednesday morning. Harrison will challenge Lindsey Graham to represent South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/tC581MMOYd— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) May 29, 2019
Citing the victory of Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District last year and the narrow losses of Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams in the Florida and Georgia gubernatorial races respectively, Harrison argued that there are signs of political changes in historically conservative southern states.
"We're on the verge of a renaissance in the South, a new South," Harrison said. "I really hope people will help join me in this effort."
One other Democrat so far has entered the race: Gloria Bromell Tinubu, an economist who was the running mate for Charleston businessman Phil Noble's ill-fated gubernatorial campaign last year and has run for Congress unsuccessfully twice before. Several other S.C. Democrats are rumored to still be considering their own campaigns.
Once a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Graham was initially expected to draw credible GOP primary challengers. But his transformation into one of Trump's most reliable allies has significantly increased his popularity on the right while generating new levels of anger from the left.
Graham kicked off his reelection bid with a pair of rallies alongside Vice President Mike Pence in March, a clear signal that he would have the Trump administration's full support.
Harrison raised about $231,000 in the early weeks of exploring a campaign, but he has a long way to go before he'll be able to compete with the $4.6 million Graham has amassed.