COLUMBIA — Former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison formally launched his campaign Wednesday morning to challenge U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, kicking off an underdog bid to become the first Democrat to win a Senate race in South Carolina in more than two decades.
In a 3-minute, comic-book-themed announcement video released early Wednesday, Harrison charged that Graham has "forgotten about the people he represents" and cast himself as a candidate who would look out for South Carolinians from all walks of life.
“I won’t care who you voted for, what education you’ve gotten or what career you have,” Harrison said. “I remember a time when senators helped the people they represent. I want to bring the spirit of helping back.”
Harrison, an Orangeburg native who is now a top official at the Democratic National Committee, previewed his plans Tuesday night during an appearance on MSNBC. He has been actively exploring a bid since February.
BREAKING: Jaime Harrison to make formal announcement of candidacy for Senate Wednesday morning. Harrison will challenge Lindsey Graham to represent South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/tC581MMOYd— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) May 29, 2019
Citing the victory of Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District last year and the narrow losses of Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams in the Florida and Georgia gubernatorial races respectively, Harrison argued that there are signs of political changes in historically conservative southern states.
"We're on the verge of a renaissance in the South, a new South," Harrison told MSNBC talk show host Rachel Maddow. "I really hope people will help join me in this effort."
One other Democrat so far has entered the race: Gloria Bromell Tinubu, an economist who was the running mate for Charleston businessman Phil Noble's ill-fated gubernatorial campaign last year and has run for Congress unsuccessfully twice before. Several other S.C. Democrats are rumored to still be considering their own campaigns.
Once a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, Graham was initially expected to draw credible GOP primary challengers. But his transformation into one of Trump's most reliable allies has significantly increased his popularity on the right while generating new levels of anger from the left.
Graham kicked off his own reelection bid in March with a pair of rallies alongside Vice President Mike Pence, a clear signal that he would have the Trump administration's full support.
Harrison raised about $231,000 in the early weeks of exploring a campaign, but he has a long way to go before he'll be able to compete with the $4.6 million Graham has amassed.