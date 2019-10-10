You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
Trey Gowdy's abrupt but not entirely unexpected return
Trey Gowdy, more than almost any other former member of Congress, seemed excited to leave his days in politics behind.
He told Vice News he would never run for elected office again.
He told The Post and Courier he wanted to be back in Spartanburg for good.
For years, he told Politico he would rather be watching cheesy Hallmark movies with his wife.
And so it seemed when he announced he would not seek re-election for South Carolina's 4th Congressional District in 2018 that he would soon get everything he had not-so-quietly wanted.
He would return to South Carolina. He would work for Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, the Greenville-based firm that gave him his first law job. And he would use his old campaign dollars to start an Upstate nonprofit to address criminal justice issues.
"The book of Ecclesiastes teaches us there is a time and a season for all things,” Gowdy wrote when he declared his departure from Washington.
Now, just 10 months removed from his days in Washington, a new season for Gowdy has begun.
Multiple news outlets are reporting Gowdy has agreed to provide outside legal help to President Donald Trump as the House impeachment inquiry expands. Details about Gowdy's exact role are now beginning to come into focus.
But one thing is clear: Whether he likes it or not, Gowdy is back in politics — the place he never thought he would be again — even though he never really left.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday? Sign up for free.
As Gowdy sought to leave his days in Washington behind him, he kept a proverbial toe dipped into the political waters he often derides.
The Republican remained a regular contributor on Fox News, where he offered political and legal analysis on both Fox News and the Fox Business Network. At one point, he said the network offered to put a studio in his house for 24-hour convenience. He declined.
On Wednesday, the news network announced they had cut ties with Gowdy, and he would no longer be a contributor.
During his time in Congress, Gowdy saw his national profile rise when he led the special committee investigating the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya that killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens.
The post put him at odds in questioning former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the government's handling of the response.
He would become known for his edgy House interrogations, which still live on in viral video clips. One clip, in particular, has resurfaced given the context that he is joining Trump's legal team.
Gowdy, in his new role, will be working to defend a client who has refused to comply with all of the congressional requests for information, testimony and documents relating to the House impeachment inquiry.
The recirculating clip from 2012 shows Gowdy making the argument for why the executive branch should comply with congressional oversight.
"The notion that you can withhold information and documents from Congress no matter whether you are the party in power or not in power is wrong,” Gowdy said, as a House panel moved to hold then-attorney general Eric Holder in contempt for failing to cooperate with its probe. "Respect for the rule of law must mean something, irrespective of the vicissitudes of political cycles."
In his new role as outside counsel for the president, Gowdy is sure to make new waves given the high-profile nature of the case.
Still, it is an interesting turn of events given that Gowdy and Trump got off to a rocky start.
In December 2015, when Trump was still seeking the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, Gowdy endorsed Marco Rubio for the job.
Days later, Trump took to Twitter, where he wrote, "I hope @TGowdySC does better for Rubio than he did at the #Benghazi hearings, which were a total disaster for Republicans & America!"
Trump also called Gowdy a "loser" for not turning up more information during those hearings. (Gowdy would later agree.)
Despite the public tension between the two during the primary, Trump would keep an eye on Gowdy.
After Trump was elected, the White House would consider Gowdy for FBI director after Trump fired James Comey. Gowdy declined.
When South Carolina's Republican U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott offered to put forward Gowdy as a nominee for a federal judgeship in 2018, he stunned them by turning it town.
Even Don McGahn, President Trump’s former official lawyer, reportedly called and asked him if he was sure about turning down a federal judgeship.
Though it was the job Gowdy said he had always wanted, it no longer seemed an appealing post. Still, he stayed on the Trump administration's radar.
According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who was one of the first reporters to break the news about Gowdy's new role, this particular post had long been in the works behind the scenes.
"Trump advisers since late Sept. have weighted the idea of asking former US Rep Trey Gowdy to provide impeachment strategy. Trump warmed to the suggestion and asked (Gowdy) to be part of the team. Gowdy said yes," Jacobs shared in a tweet Tuesday.
For Gowdy, he considers himself an attorney first and a politician second. In an April 2018 interview, with Vice News, Gowdy said he felt like he didn't have much to show for his time in Congress.
"I'm an executive branch guy. I'm not a legislative branch guy," Gowdy said.
But when asked his thoughts on the modern Republican Party, Gowdy did not hesitate.
"The goal is to win. That’s the goal. The goal is to win," he said.
SC Republican Party should be forced to hold 2020 presidential primary, suit says
For the second time this month, Republicans are putting legal pressure on the S.C. Republican Party to reverse its decision and hold a 2020 presidential primary.
On Tuesday, the legal team representing former congressman Bob Inglis and Mount Pleasant voter Frank Heindel requested a preliminary injunction that would force the vote to go forward.
In court documents, they want a state judge to require the S.C. GOP to hold a 2020 primary in February and to withdraw any delegate allocation plan the party may have submitted to the Republican National Convention.
Read more about the significance of the legal filing and how soon the issue could appear before a judge.
In other news:
- A Republican sheriff’s candidate in Colleton County opened his campaign by owning up to what he calls his mistakes: his first marriage, a traffic ticket, causing some fender-benders, losing his temper at work — and wearing blackface. Read more about the unconventional campaign launch. (The Associated Press)
- A South Carolina state senator is suing the state Department of Commerce. The goal? Force the state Commerce Department to disclose how it doles out millions in incentives to lure businesses to South Carolina. Read more about the suit. (The Post and Courier)
- Neighboring Georgia will reportedly host the November Democratic presidential debate in November. Read more about why the nearby Southern state was selected. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Follow Palmetto Politics on Twitter
AND ONE MORE THING: The more you know
Why are primaries so important in South Carolina? And how could this situation end up shaking out for S.C. Republicans and the party as a whole?
Politics editor Schuyler Kropf and I joined the latest episode of The Post and Courier's "Understand SC" podcast to break down the state's unique role in 2020 politics.
Listen to the latest episode to learn all about it.
Did your smart, politically engaged friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out the rest of the Post and Courier newsletters.