Former SC congressman Mark Sanford launches non-profit targeting debt, deficit

Former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford has formed a nonprofit aimed at combating runaway spending in Washington, saying without serious attention the country is on a path to economic collapse.

His project, "Americans for Debt and Deficit Reduction," has been in the works for months and is meant to be a nonpartisan advocacy on "any way possible to highlight that issue," he said.

Sanford, a Republican, said the deficit was his priority when he first went to Washington in 1994 as Charleston's representative in Congress. Not much has been done toward taking the matter seriously since then, he said.

"I was called 'Chicken Little' by (S.C. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh) Leatherman as far back as the governorship," Sanford told The Post and Courier ahead of the launch, referring to his unsuccessful push to control state spending when he was South Carolina's top elected official.

Sanford served twice in Congress (1994-2000 and 2013-2018), and in between, two terms as South Carolina governor from 2002-2010.

After losing in the 2018 GOP primary to defend his seat in Congress, Sanford briefly ran for president last year in what was a short-lived challenge to President Donald Trump. His bid went nowhere and he dropped out after 65 days.

Sanford's new website, www.afddr.org, says "Our debt is a clear and present danger to our republic."

"America’s present course of spending, escalating deficits and overwhelming debt has us on a path to financial devastation," the message says. "AFDDR is positioned to lead this conversation, set pace to a course correction and ensure the American Dream is alive for future generations."

The effort is collecting names of supporters and soliciting donations.

Sanford said it is too early in the process to say how much the group might be involved in the current presidential race, saying there will first be a lot of "trial and error to see what works and what doesn't."

The Congressional Budget Office reported this month the federal budget deficit was $2.8 trillion for the first 10 months of fiscal 2020, which is $1.9 trillion more than the deficit recorded during the same period last year, the office said.

The issue of the debt and deficit has failed to register much measurable traction from either presidential campaign this year.

The Pew Research Center recently released results of a June survey that said just under half of U.S. adults (47 percent) called the deficit “a very big problem” in the country today. That's down from 55 percent in the fall of 2018.

"Older people and Republicans are more likely to call the deficit a very big problem, while Democrats – especially liberal Democrats – are less likely to do so," Pew reported.