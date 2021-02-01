Former SC congressman Joe Cunningham's 'big announcement': He's starting a podcast

After Joe Cunningham lost his congressional reelection bid in November, speculation has grown as to what the Charleston Democrat's next move will be.

So when he tweeted Sunday night he had a "big announcement" coming, eyebrows raised across the state.

On Monday, Cunningham revealed he wasn't running for office yet, but he's starting a podcast.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning, Cunningham talked about how America needs "leaders who will step up and do the work necessary to finally bring this country together." It was accompanied by patriotic music.

But following the sound effect of a record scratch, he announced he was launching his podcast titled "Joint Resolution," which is focused on bipartisan politics.

In the first episode, Cunningham sits down with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Va.

"Both of these leaders are known for their independent streaks and share Joe's call for an end to hyper-partisanship and tribalism," the podcast description reads.

The episode is available for streaming on Spotify.

The one-term politician made history in 2018 when he flipped South Carolina's 1st District that had been controlled by the GOP for 40 years. But in the era of President Donald Trump he wasn’t able to repeat the victory two years later.

Cunningham told The Post and Courier last month he wants to stay in South Carolina and hopes to serve the public in some capacity.

The podcast announcement comes amid speculation the former congressman is potentially eyeing the governor’s mansion in 2022. In December, the web domain cunninghamforgovernor.com was registered in South Carolina.

Tyler Jones, Cunningham’s political strategist, wouldn’t confirm if the domain was connected to them but said it “appears to have been registered privately.”

Cunningham said he was starting with the podcast as a step in his future.

"My service to South Carolina is just getting started and I will be sharing my plans for 2022 very soon," Cunningham said on Twitter. "In the meantime, I hope this podcast gets people thinking and talking about how best to come together and tackle the enormous challenges ahead of us."

This is at least the third podcast by South Carolina Democrats that has premiered in the last two weeks.

Last month, former Democratic state Sens. Joel Lourie and Vincent Sheheen launched their political podcast “Bourbon In The Back Room."

The other is "Asylum South," which features co-hosts who have either run for office or are involved with South Carolina Democratic politics.