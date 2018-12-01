Former President George H.W. Bush passed away probably knowing he should leave something meaningful in his will to the state of South Carolina.
Consider:
• The state opened a clear path for him to the White House in 1988 when it appeared his campaign could derail in a period of Republican rebellion.
• It gave him master strategist Lee Atwater.
• The Palmetto State even molded his wife, future first lady Barbara Bush, a product of Charleston’s Ashley Hall school.
While on paper Bush hailed from Texas and Maine, state Republicans say no president has shown closer ties to South Carolina in recent times than “Bush 41.”
Before Donald Trump this year, Bush was the last president to visit the state during a declared natural disaster when he toured damage from 1989's Hurricane Hugo. Bush formed bonds with U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, a South Carolina political icon, and Gov. Carroll Campbell, a relationship that almost landed the Palmetto State leader on the presidential ticket.
"I don't think he ever forgot what the state did for him," said Nancy Thurmond, the senator's widow. "He was very good at remembering his friends."
Bush died late Friday at age 94 — nearly eight months after his wife of 73 years died at their Houston home.
He was a congressman, an ambassador to the United Nations and envoy to China, chairman of the Republican National Committee, director of the CIA, two-term vice president and, finally, president.
'Bush Country'
South Carolina was crucial to Bush's success in winning the White House in 1988 after two terms as Ronald Reagan's vice president.
Former state GOP Chairman Barry Wynn recalled how Bush, faced with a challenge by televangelist Pat Robertson, followed the advice of Atwater, his South Carolina-native campaign manager, and got on a bus with 40 other Republicans, setting off on a tour of the state.
Bush collected momentum and won backed with the slogan "South Carolina is Bush Country," meaning the nomination race was essentially over and decided in South Carolina.
“No one ever had a better home field advantage than George Bush in 1988 running with Lee Atwater,” Wynn said.
Bush paid back the state by visiting the South Carolina inaugural ball that following January.
“The South Carolina ball is where Lee got him to play the guitar or at least act like he was playing the guitar,” Wynn said.
For a follow-up in 1992, Bush won in the South Carolina primary again, but only after Pat Buchanan ran surprisingly strong in New Hampshire.
Tony Denny, a former S.C. Republican Party director who worked on Bush's '92 campaign, said the president's support for a strong military defense along with his foreign policy experience won over Palmetto State voters, which includes thousands of veterans.
"People here always support that," Denny said.
Bush's ties to the state led the president to deliver the 1990 commencement to the University of South Carolina spring graduation in Columbia. His speech meshed the theme of the Greatest Generation liberating Europe in World War II with the momentous collapse of communism and the Iron Curtain that year.
“Those GIs, my generation, were your age in 1945,” he said.” And now it falls upon you, the graduating class of this great university, to uphold our American ideals not in times of war, thank God, but in a time of tremendous excitement, helping these nations secure the freedom that your fathers and grandfathers fought for, the freedom millions only dreamed of until today.”
Genuine person
After leaving the White House, Bush campaigned in South Carolina for other candidates. Bush took part in an August 1998 fundraiser for Bob Inglis in his run against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen Fritz Hollings. But he declined to lob any hand grenades during the highly charged political season.
“I’m not here to talk against anybody. I’m not good at that,” Bush told more than 600 people at the then-Charleston Place Hotel.
“I don’t miss the politics that Bob and others have to put up with,” he also said. “Day to day there’s an uncivil climate in Washington ... that I find offensive.”
In 2000, Bush returned to the state when his son, George W. Bush, ran for president.
Before going to a Charleston-area campaign stop, George H.W. Bush had one request for the campaign volunteer who met him at the airport, Bryan Stirling. "Bryan, I want some some barbecue," Stirling recalled.
Stirling asked security officer to find a restaurant so Bush could have barbecue, where a cashier nearly spilled a full cup of lemonade when she realized she was serving the former president.
Stirling received one of the thank you notes that Bush was known to send. It read, "Thank you for all you do for my boy."
Several South Carolina political leaders recalled Bush's kindness and caring in dealing with people.
"He never acted like he was in a hurry or had pressure of the world to take care of," Nancy Thurmond said.
Charleston's Buck Limehouse, who got to know Bush when both worked at the Republican National Committee, said, “He was about as genuine a person you could imagine."
Eddie Floyd, a surgeon who is a major Republican political donor, has a plaque in the bedroom of his Florence home where Bush took a nap in 2004 after headlining an event for Jim DeMint's Senate run. Floyd's wife, Kay, had placed a lifesize cutout of Barbara Bush in the room to surprise the former president, who laughed when he saw it and insisted on getting a picture.
"He was like your neighbor coming over to your house," Eddie Floyd said.
Tucker Eskew, a former aide to Campbell and President George W. Bush, said the elder Bush's humility was impressive in how he learned from the mistakes of losing his presidential bid in 1980.
"All those qualities are what is missing in politics today," Eskew said.
Ties to SC governor
Bush's rise to the White House came as Campbell became governor in South Carolina, an early presidential primary state. The pair got to know each other when Bush was vice president and Campbell was in Congress.
After South Carolina was crucial to Bush winning the nomination, Campbell was on short list for vice president — a spot that went to Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle.
He would visit at Camp David and the Bush home in Kennebunkport, Maine, said Mike Campbell, the late governor's son.
"They got along because they were real gentlemen who did not view that politics was about getting ahead," Mike Campbell said. "They were in it for the right reasons."
Mike Campbell recalled as a 12-year-old when his father was in Congress that then-Vice President Bush taught him to play handball at a gym in a House office building and then invited him to tour his office the following day. That courtesy continued in 2006 when Bush endorsed Mike Campbell's bid for lieutenant governor.
"He kind of had a Southern gentleman statesmanship about him," Mike Campbell said.
Early years
Bush was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts. His father, the son of an Ohio steel magnate, had moved east to make his fortune as an investment banker with Brown Brothers, Harriman, and later served 10 years as a senator from Connecticut. His mother, Dorothy Walker Bush, was the daughter of a sportsman who gave golf its Walker's Cup.
Young Bush attended Greenwich Country Day School and later Phillips Academy at Andover, Massachusetts, where he was senior class president and captain of the baseball and soccer teams. It was there, at a dance, that he met Barbara Pierce, daughter of the publisher of McCall's magazine.
Bush joined the Navy on his 18th birthday in 1942 over the objections of his father, Prescott, who wanted him to stay in school. At one point the youngest pilot in the Navy, he flew 58 missions off the carrier USS San Jacinto.
His wartime exploits won him the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery. He was shot down on Sept. 2, 1944, while completing a bombing run against a Japanese radio tower. An American submarine rescued Bush.
The Bushes would marry when he left the Navy in January 1945. They were together for more than seven decades, becoming the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. She died on April 17.
Out of the service, Bush resumed his education at Yale. Lean and 6-foot-2, he distinguished himself as first baseman and captain of the baseball team, which went to the College World Series twice. He took just 2½ years to graduate Phi Beta Kappa.
But rather than joining his father on Wall Street, in 1948 he loaded his wife and young son George W. into the family Studebaker and drove to the hot, dusty Texas oil patch to take a job as an equipment clerk for the International Derrick and Equipment Co.
He did everything from painting oil pumps and selling oilfield equipment to discovering a taste for Lone Star beer and chicken fried steaks. By the turn of the decade, the family — and Bush's business — had moved to Houston.
There, he got his start in politics, the traditional Bush family business.
A life in politics
Bush lost his first race, a 1964 challenge to Sen. Ralph Yarborough, but won a seat in the House in 1966. President Richard Nixon appointed Bush ambassador to the United Nations and, after the 1972 election, named him chairman of the Republican National Committee. Bush struggled to hold the party together as Watergate destroyed the Nixon presidency.
Denied the vice presidency by Gerald Ford in favor of Nelson Rockefeller, Bush was given his choice of jobs and surprised Ford by asking to head the small mission in Beijing. Then, in 1975, Ford put Bush in charge of the Central Intelligence Agency, beset by congressional probing and allegations of assassination plots and domestic spying.
He ran for president in 1980 and won the first contest, the Iowa caucuses, and boasted that he had the "big mo," his slang for momentum. But Reagan, who had led the conservative movement for more than a decade, won the New Hampshire primary and the nomination.
In 1988, many Democrats assumed Bush would be easy pickings. Advised by Atwater, Bush became an aggressor, wrapping himself in patriotic themes and settings — even visiting a flag factory. Bush won by a landslide, becoming the first sitting vice president to win the White House since Martin Van Buren in 1836.
But it was Bush's violation of a different pledge, the no-new-taxes promise, that helped sink his bid for a second term. He abandoned the idea in his second year, cutting a deficit-reduction deal that angered many congressional Republicans and contributed to GOP losses in the 1990 midterm elections.
The Persian Gulf War — dubbed "Operation Desert Storm" — was his greatest mark on history.
After Iraq invaded Kuwait in August 1990, Bush quickly began building an international military coalition that included other Arab states. After freeing Kuwait, he rejected suggestions that the U.S. carry the offensive to Baghdad, choosing to end the hostilities a mere 100 hours after the start of the ground offensive.
Seven years of economic growth ended in mid-1990, just as the Gulf crisis unfolded. Bush insisted the recession would be "short and shallow," and lawmakers did not even try to pass a jobs bill or other relief measures.
Bill Clinton took advantage of the nation's economic fears, and a third-party bid from independent Ross Perot added to Bush's challenge in seeking a second term, a race that he would lose.
This was not the first heartbreak in Bush's life, or the worst. In 1953, his 3-year-old daughter, Robin, died of leukemia.
Barbara and George Bush had four sons and another daughter: John, known as Jeb, the former Florida governor who sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016; Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy; and George, president 43 to his father's 41.
The day George W. Bush took office, the elder Bush signed a letter "the proudest father in the whole wide world."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.