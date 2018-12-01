George H.W. Bush ,the 41st President of the United States dies several months after after his beloved wife Barbara Bush at his home in Houston.

What SC leaders are saying about George H.W. Bush

Gov. Henry McMaster — "The greatness of President Bush’s generation has been defined by their selfless humility and dedication to public service, our nation, and to the fight for freedom around the world. He fought in World War II and helped to end the Cold War. President and Mrs. Bush have touched the hearts and lives of many South Carolinians."

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca — "When is all said and done, President Bush was one of the best examples of goodness, decency and bravery to ever achieve the Presidency. He is a great role model for all of us still in the fight and those who aspire to service in the future. A truly great American.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston — "America lost a statesman. 41 will go down in history as a committed public servant."

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston — "He led a distinguished life of public service to his country and his affinity for skydiving was truly something else. May he Rest In Peace."

U.S. Rep.-elect Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston — "God Bless President George H.W. Bush and his remarkable legacy and service to our nation."

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens — "He lived an extraordinary life marked by service, sacrifice, and courage. I am thankful for his dedication to our country and for the example he set for all of us."

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg — "May we all strive to emulate such kindness as we mourn the loss of his life."

U.S. Rep.-elect William Timmons, R-Greenville — "President George H.W. Bush was a true statesman. His legacy of service will inspire future leaders for generations."