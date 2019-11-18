Susan Rice, who served as national security adviser to President Barack Obama, said America's greatest national security threat is its own political and ideological divisions.

Speaking Monday night at Grace Cathedral Church, Rice said the domestic faultlines on issues of race, gay rights, immigration and guns have made the country susceptible to outside attacks because the division allows the United States to tear itself apart from within.

"The reason why I say our domestic divisions are our greatest liability is because of the most urgent reason, which is that our adversaries have figured it out that we're divided," she said.

"Russia, most directly, is working 24/7 every day — not just in the run up to an election — to exacerbate those divisions. They are literally on social media constantly pitting Americans against each other," she said.

Their mission, she continued, isn't to push a particular policy. Instead, the goal is to dismantle any semblance of unity and foster distrust in America's own political systems.

"They can cause us to disintegrate from within, and defeat us in effect without ever firing a shot. We need to recognize this as our greatest challenge," Rice said.

Her comments were met with audible agreement from the packed sanctuary in the downtown church, where Rice took questions from former Charleston mayor Joe Riley.

Rice was in Charleston to discuss her new memoir, "Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For."

The final chapter of her book, she said, focuses on making the case for unity at a time when division appears to be soaring.

Her son identifies as a conservative Republican. Her daughter, by contrast, is a more progressive Democrat. Rice said she and her husband are more moderate Democrats. After joking that she tries to keep food from flying across the dinner table, Rice took a more serious turn.

She said her family makes a choice to listen to each other and to others who hold different ideas than their own.

It resonated with husband and wife Brian and Cheryl Starer, who came to hear Rice speak.

"There's going to be this coming together as Americans, but it's going to take some time," Brian Starer said.

His wife then piped up, "But there's always hope."

Rice's visit comes one day after former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came to Charleston to promote her own new memoir, "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace."

Though Haley and Rice served under different presidential administrations, their stories share a parallel.

Both Rice and Haley ascended to powerful positions in leading America's foreign policy, in an arena where women and people of color are few.

While Haley's every move, every interview, and every speech elicits questions about what she will do next, Rice tends to fly below the radar.

However, Rice did get a question about whether a White House run was in her future.

"What would it take for you to run for president one day?" Riley asked at the close of the event.

The question prompted applause and cheers from an audience that gave Rice a standing ovation at the top of the event.

Rice looked upward to the arches above her and then looked back out into the audience. Clear-eyed, she responded, "A frontal lobotomy."