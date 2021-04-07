Former Gov. Nikki Haley to visit SC State University on Monday

ORANGEBURG — Former Gov. Nikki Haley will visit the South Carolina State University campus April 12, when she will appear with embattled university President James Clark.

Haley will be at the school "to see progress on several initiatives," according to a news release issued by the school.

During Haley’s time as governor, Clark, a former corporate executive, was appointed to a new Board of Trustees that was tasked with restoring the school's stability. He was named the university’s 12th president in 2016.

The arrangement has not been smooth.

The S.C. State Faculty Senate passed a resolution in March stating it has no confidence in Clark, with low enrollment and the return to classroom learning being key issues, The Orangeburg Times and Democrat newspaper reported.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The March 2 vote went 18-2 in favor the resolution, the newspaper said.

During the appearance, Haley and Clark "will discuss progress made over the last six years and tour many of the improvements made to the campus," the school's announcement said.

"They also will discuss more advancements and activities underway, as well future needs," the statement said.

Haley was born in Bamberg and graduated from Orangeburg Preparatory School. She most recently served as President Donald Trump's U.N. ambassador and is widely believed to be exploring her own 2024 White House bid.