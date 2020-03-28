Former Gov. David Beasley's COVID-19 fever hit 101.5 as he recovers at home in SC

Former Gov. David Beasley says getting hit with the coronavirus has "been a roller-coaster ride."

The highest his temperature has reached so far is 101.5, he said, and there's been a mix of good days and bad ones with bouts of fever and a sore throat.

"My breathing is still good," he reports. "Little congestion."

Beasley, 63, is home in Society Hill in Darlington County taking a break from his duties as head of the United Nation's World Food Programme.

His advice for anyone who gets it?

"Definitely isolate. Rest. Use common sense. Take plenty of vitamins. Drink plenty of water, and if symptoms start to get bad, talk with your medical care professional immediately."

How did he pick it up?

"No clue at all," he said.

Beasley is one of at least eight cases in Darlington County.

Coronavirus hasn't broken lottery

Lottery ticket sales haven't been substantially affected in the early stages of the coronavirus.

S.C. Education Lottery officials report sales through most of the month of March totaled $148.9 million.

For the same time covering March of last year, sales were $155.5 million.

The latter figure includes when the Powerball game was experiencing a run toward an eventual $750 million jackpot.

No changes are planned for the games going forward, even as most ticket sales are done hand-to-hand.

"A lottery transaction is no different from any other retailer transaction," spokeswoman Holli Armstrong told Palmetto Politics.

"At this time, the Lottery remains on track to meet its transfers in support of education in South Carolina," she added. "But we cannot make predictions going forward."

Key Statehouse fight looming in Charleston

State Rep. Peter McCoy's exit from state politics with an eye to become U.S. Attorney for South Carolina puts Republican hopes of keeping his James Island Statehouse seat with former Charleston City Councilwoman Kathleen Wilson, who filed on the Republican side.

The Democrats have three candidates: community advocate Eileen Dougherty, educator Carol Tempel and Folly Beach Administrator Spencer Whetmore.

The seat on blue-trending James Island is sure to be one of the most competitive races in the state. McCoy narrowly won reelection in 2018 by a 51 percent-49 percent margin over Tempel.

McCoy is officially expected to be named acting U.S. Attorney on Monday. But what is further confounding his departure, is that a special election is likely to be called in the coming weeks to fill his James Island House District 115 vacancy once he resigns.

That means all these candidates could jump in earlier than expected.

Trump cease and desist includes N. Charleston rally

President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection effort has sent cease and desist letters to several television stations over a TV ad paid for by Priorities USA Action Fund, a Super PAC they charge was "formed by Barack Obama loyalists."

The ad in question, "Exponential Threat," includes a very brief audio snippet from Trump's Feb. 28 rally in North Charleston which the Trump campaign says is taken out of context.

"The ad contains the false assertion that President Trump called the coronavirus a 'hoax,' when in fact he was referring to Democrat criticisms and politicization of the federal response to the public health crisis," the campaign says.

"They tried the impeachment hoax," Trump told a full house at the Coliseum, later adding, "And this is their new hoax."

The Trump campaign is demanding stations stop running the ad or face litigation.

The North Charleston inclusion is only one small segment of the overall thrust of the ad, which focuses on the president's response to downplay the now pandemic.

The ad is not airing in South Carolina, only in a few 2020 battleground states. It has run more than 1,000 times, by one count.

Instead of curbing the airing, the Super PAC is increasing the run, media reports say.