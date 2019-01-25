COLUMBIA — A former Department of Transportation commissioner has agreed to plead guilty to intentionally altering or destroying evidence of some sort, though exactly what he did and why are unknown.
According to a plea agreement signed this week, John Hardee "altered, destroyed, mutilated or concealed" a "record, document or other object" so it could not be used in court. And, the document states, he "did so corruptly."
The documents, filed in federal court in Columbia, give no other details, and his two attorneys declined Friday to give any either.
Evidence tampering is punishable by a $250,000 fine and up to three years in prison, the documents .
Hardee is the son-in-law of Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence. But Hardee's case does not involve the powerful politician, said Hardee's attorney, Jim Griffin.
Hardee had two stretches on the DOT board, from 1998 to 2007 and 2014 to last year.
The charge ended a roughly two-year investigation, Griffin said.
No court date has been set for the plea.
"Mr. Hardee wants this behind him and would like to get this scheduled sooner than later," Griffin said.
Hardee's other attorney, Sen. Dick Harpootlian, declined to say anything. The Columbia Democrat and former state Democratic Party chairman won a special election to the Senate last November.
The plea deal was signed Tuesday by the U.S. attorney's office. Hardee signed it Jan. 18. It was first reported Friday in The State newspaper.