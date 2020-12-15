Former DNC, SC Democratic Party chairman Don Fowler dies at 85

COLUMBIA — Don Fowler, the longtime South Carolina Democratic stalwart who chaired the state party when Dick Riley was elected governor in 1978 and the national party when Bill Clinton was reelected president in 1996, died Tuesday after a battle with leukemia. He was 85.

His passing was announced by S.C. Democratic Chairman Trav Robertson, who called Fowler "the Democrat’s Democrat."

"When Don Fowler was your friend, he was your friend without question," Robertson said. "He might disagree with you, but he was with you all the way. He loved South Carolina, Wofford, his family, his church and the Democratic Party."

In addition to his work in American politics, Fowler taught the subject at the University of South Carolina for more than five decades. A Spartanburg native, he attended nearby Wofford College, where he played basketball and baseball, before earning master's and doctorate degrees in political science from the University of Kentucky.

Fowler served as chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party from 1971 to 1980, a tenure bookended by two Democratic governors, John West and Riley, with Republican Jim Edwards winning a term in between.

He would go on to oversee the 1988 Democratic National Convention and then spent two years as chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 1995 to 1997, helping make Clinton the first Democratic president since Franklin D. Roosevelt to win reelection while also drawing scrutiny for his fundraising practices.

Fowler is survived by his wife, Carol, who also led the S.C. Democratic Party from 2007 to 2011, and his adult children, Donnie and Cissy. During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race, the Fowlers regularly hosted candidates at their home as a way to introduce them to voters in the Columbia area.

"When I became chair, I had to navigate the political waters of the DNC and SC being an early presidential primary state," Robertson said. "Don and Carol opened so many doors and made sure that I was introduced to those making the decisions at the national level. He was not only a historian — he made history."

Fowler remained an active member of the Democratic National Committee until his death, becoming one of the party's longest-serving figures.

Ever the institutionalist, he played a leading role in unsuccessful efforts in 2018 to stop the party from stripping power from "superdelegates," the party officials and elite figures who had previously been able to vote on the first ballot at the nominating convention.

"I think that, in the long run, will damage the viability of the DNC," he told The Post and Courier in 2019 of the party’s decision. "A mass-participation membership organization has to have continuity."

Beyond his political and academic roles, Fowler ran a public relations and lobbying firm and also served for 30 years in the U.S. Army as an active duty officer and reservist before retiring in 1987.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum Tuesday night. Van Hipp, who chaired the S.C. Republican Party in the 1980s, tweeted that he first met Fowler when he was a teenager and later served with him in the Army reserves.

"We were on opposite sides of the political aisle, but I always enjoyed talking politics, military issues & all things South Carolina with him," Hipp said. "Don was a patriot who loved America."

Terry McAuliffe, one of Fowler's successors at the DNC and a former Virginia governor, tweeted that Fowler "will be greatly missed."

"Nobody loved the Party more than him," McAuliffe said.

S.C. GOP executive director Hope Walker offered prayers to Fowler's family and the S.C. Democratic Party.

"He was always so nice and respectful even though we were on different sides of the aisle," Walker tweeted. "Some of my best interns came from his classes — he taught his students well, no matter their political beliefs."

Jaime Harrison, the former S.C. Democratic Party chairman who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham this year, is favored to become the first Democratic National Committee chairman from South Carolina since Fowler next year.

In a series of tweets, Harrison said, "Words can't express how much much I loved and admired Don Fowler," calling him a mentor.

"If there was a logo of a Democrat it would be Don," Harrison said. "There will never be another Don Fowler."