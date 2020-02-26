Former Army general clears first hurdle for state VA chief post

COLUMBIA — A retired Army general with more than 30 years of military experience and multiple combat tours in Iraq won the support of a Senate panel to head the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs.

Maj. Gen. William Grimsley was chosen to lead the Cabinet-level position by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this month — his second option after a 1937 law prevented state Rep. Bobby Cox from assuming the role.

"This is extraordinarly important, because I believe the vision and leadership (to create the position) places what I consider the proper focus on veterans and military in South Carolina now and in the future," Grimsley said during a Wednesday confirmation hearing, where the Family and Veterans’ Services Committee unanimously voted to send his name to the full Senate for nomination.

That's exepcted to happen next week, officials said. Grimsley's compensation will be decided by the state's Agency Head Salary Commission.

State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, called him "exceptionally well qualified" for the job.

Grimsley, 62, would become South Carolina’s first secretary of veterans’ affairs, in charge of seeing to the needs of some 400,000 former service members.

McMaster has proposed $2.7 million in his executive budget for the agency, which is responsible for managing a range of services including the S.C. Military Relief Fund, Free Tuition Program and care of the veterans’ cemetery in Anderson.

"This is precedent setting. This has a huge opportunity to really continue to propel the state of South Carolina forward," Grimsley said. "Regardless of who was sitting in this seat, I would have been a supporter."

Grimsley, of Beaufort, was among three finalists for the job the first time around, but McMaster picked Cox, a Greer Republican and ex-Army Ranger. His path toward the job was blocked when officials discovered an 83-year-old law prohibiting a legislator from running a state agency created while that person was in office.

Cox was among several lawmakers and military leaders to endorse Grimsley when McMaster announced the pick earlier this month.

Grimsley told senators that working directly with county veterans affairs offices across the state could bring the most immediate impact to constituents, calling it a "unity of effort."

"They have to be very aware of their own specific situations within the different parts of the state. I think the first step that we need to do, and I believe where this department will have huge impact most immediately is the building of architecture that says, 'this is what you can do, and this is what we want you to do,' rather than figure it out on their own," he said.

Grimsley’s leadership experience includes senior commander of the Army installation at Ford Hood in Texas. He oversaw an $875 million budget and quality of life of 48,000 soldiers and 7,000 family members.

A May 1980 graduate of Davidson College in North Carolina, Grimsley's military accolades include the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He's also president and CEO of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Foundation, a national fraternity with more than 12,000 active members. He'll resign the post upon confirmation, Grimsley told lawmakers.

He retired in 2013 after 33 years and held assignments in Germany, Korea and Kuwait. His father, Maj. Gen. James A. Grimsley Jr., was president of the The Citadel from 1980 through 1989.