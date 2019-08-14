They've posed with the iconic butter cow sculpture and tried to eat deep-fried delicacies with grace. Now, as the Iowa State Fair draws to a close, a handful of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will turn their attention to South Carolina for the next wave of campaign stops.

In the next four days, five of the Democratic presidential candidates will descend on the Palmetto State, where all of them are hoping to make inroads with South Carolina voters in the crucial first-in-the-South presidential primary state.

All of the candidates who are traveling to South Carolina this week have visited before. The candidates returning to the state, in alphabetical order, are South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

This go-round, candidates appear to be interested in testing their messages beyond traditional town hall events.

Warren will be going to church. Yang will hold a pair of meet-and-greets. Klobuchar will participate in The Post and Courier's "Pints and Politics" event series. Buttigieg will hold round-tables in Pineville and Hampton. Sanders will headline his own block party in Hopkins.

Here are the South Carolina events five 2020 presidential candidates will have in the coming days, as provided by the campaigns:

Thursday

After meeting privately with community leaders, Yang will participate in a pair of meet-and-greet events in Beaufort County. The first, which begins at 12:15 p.m., is hosted by the South of Broad Democratic Club. It will be held at the Palmetto Electric Cooperative, 111 Matthews Drive. Yang will then privately tour the Don Ryan Center of Innovation in Bluffton.

Yang will later have a second meet-and-greet at 3:45 p.m., this time hosted by the Democrats of Sun City. It will be held in Okatie at Las Palmas Bar and Grill Mexican restaurant, 101 Commerce Place.

Yang will then privately visit Hopeful Horizons, a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic abuse.

His day will culminate with a town hall in Beaufort at 7:45 p.m. at the Grand Army Hall, 706 Newcastle St.

Friday

No candidate events are scheduled.

Saturday

Buttigieg will hold a town hall at 9:45 a.m. in Beaufort. At noon, he will then hold the first of two rural round-table discussions. The first will be in Hampton at the Legion Hut, 801 Jackson Ave. W. The second will be at 3 p.m. in Pineville at the Church of the Redeemer, 2777 Highway 45.

Klobuchar at 2 p.m. will take questions from The Post and Courier's political team as part of the 2020 edition of the "Pints and Politics" event series. The event is being held at Tradesman Brewing Co. in downtown Charleston at 1647 King St. Ext. Free tickets can be found at postandcourier.com/pintsandpolitics.

Warren will participate in a town hall inside the gymnasium at the USC Aiken Business and Education Building, 471 University Parkway. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the event begins at 5:45 p.m.

Buttigieg will be back at it at 5:15 p.m., taking questions at the College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series. The event will be held at the Albert Simons Center for the Arts, 44 St Philip St.

Sunday

Warren will attend a 10 a.m. church services at Reid Chapel AME in Columbia.

At noon, Sanders will eat lunch at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, at 1066 Sunset Blvd.

After a private tour the Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood, Sanders will hold a town hall at 2 p.m. at Greenview Park Gym, 6700 David St., Columbia.

At the same time, Buttigieg will hold his own 2 p.m. town hall in Hartsville at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 327 S. 6th St.

After his town hall, Sanders will appear at the Bernie 2020 Block Party "On the Hill" at 1432 Crosshill Road in Hopkins.