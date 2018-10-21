COLUMBIA — Former S.C. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Harrison is the first current or former lawmaker heading to a trial in the five-year-old Statehouse corruption probe when hearings start this week.
Five previous cases — involving four legislators and a influential political consultant — ended with guilty pleas. The last plea occurred as jury selection was set to begin.
Harrison is charged with misconduct in office on allegations that he failed to report in financial disclosures that he worked for Richard Quinn & Associates, a Columbia-area powerbroker with top political and business clients, while in office.
The Columbia Republican also is accused of conspiracy and lying to a grand jury. Harrison has denied the charges.
Reggie Lloyd, Harrison’s attorney, said his client has no intentions to plead guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in Columbia.
"We're definitely going to trial," Lloyd said.
Harrison's corruption probe case is different than others brought by special prosecutor David Pascoe, the state's 1st Circuit solicitor and a Democrat.
Harrison is already out of the Legislature unlike the other lawmakers who were indicted when they were still in office.
He left the General Assembly in 2012 and became the legislative code commissioner, a $150,000-a-year job that oversees drafting bills and updating laws. Harrison was suspended as code commissioner after his indictment last year.
Harrison also will be the first person who worked for Quinn to have his case heard. Other lawmakers hired Quinn to assist with their campaign work.
Quinn was unique in Columbia.
He had a stable of top political clients — including Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham — while representing some of the state’s largest businesses, such as SCANA Corp. and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and largest public agencies, including the University of South Carolina and the State Ports Authority.
That nexus of clients provided Quinn a wealth of influence in the Statehouse and became the focus of Pascoe's investigation.
Harrison told the State Grand Jury he only worked on political campaigns for Quinn, a job that the lawmaker did not see as a conflict with his Statehouse duties. The indictment said, however, that Harrison did little campaign work based on testimony from other witnesses and evidence seized in the case.
Harrison sponsored and co-sponsored legislation that benefited Quinn’s clients, the indictment said. Pascoe has said in court documents that Harrison also met with some of Quinn’s clients who lobbied lawmakers.
Quinn paid Harrison $900,000 over 12 years when he was in office. During some of those years, Harrison chaired the Judiciary Committee, which reviews 40 percent of all bills, Pascoe has said.
Quinn's payments stopped when Harrison left office, court documents said.
Quinn was indicted in the Statehouse probe last year, but the charges were dropped as part of a guilty plea by his son, former state Rep. Rick Quinn. Richard Quinn’s firm was fined for failing to register as a lobbyist.
The probe led to guilty pleas and resignations of House Speaker Bobby Harrell, Senate Education Committee Chairman John Courson and former House Majority Leaders Rick Quinn and Jim Merrill. None of them received any prison time.
One active case remains in the Statehouse probe. No trial date is set for former state Rep. Tracy Edge, another for Richard Quinn & Associates employee facing misconduct, perjury and conspiracy charges.