South Carolina is getting another White House visit this week, marking the second time in five days this early primary state has played host to the Trump brand.

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence will travel to Charleston on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed to The Post and Courier on Monday.

It will be Melania Trump's first visit to the state since becoming first lady.

The White House said the two women will first meet with children at Lambs Elementary School and then with service members at Joint Base Charleston.

Following the school visit, the first and second ladies will visit Joint Base Charleston's emergency operations center.

The first lady will deliver a message of gratitude to service members and their families, the White House said.

"I am looking forward to traveling to South Carolina and meeting with our incredible men and women in uniform to thank them for all that they do and to hear more about their disaster response, relief and recovery capabilities at Joint Base Charleston," Melania Trump said in a statement shared with The Post and Courier.

"We will also be spending time with fifth graders at Lambs Elementary to see how they BE BEST by understanding the importance of being mentally and physically prepared for emergencies."

During their visit, fifth-graders at Lambs Elementary will be participating in the Red Cross' pillowcase project, which is aimed at preparing children for emergencies.

The "Be Best" campaign began as an anti-bullying initiative. It has has since expanded to more broadly address major issues facing children today, concentrating on three main pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

Charleston's air base includes a fleet of C-17 cargo planes that have responded to disasters zones around the world.

Lambs Elementary is adjacent to the base. The school was originally built to serve the base housing area.

The trip mirrors one that the first and second ladies took in April, when they met with middle school students along with soldiers and airmen at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Wednesday's visit will also include a debriefing session, where Melania Trump and Karen Pence will hear from four crucial emergency departments about disaster response.

The last time Melania Trump addressed South Carolina was the night her husband won South Carolina's Republican presidential primary in 2016.

"I just wanted to say, an amazing place South Carolina," she said at the time, adding at the end of her brief remarks, "He loves you, we love you."

The Wednesday visit comes just five days after President Donald Trump traveled to South Carolina, where on Friday he gave an hour-long speech at a criminal justice forum at Benedict College, a historically black college in Columbia.

The visit by Melania Trump also comes amid an open impeachment inquiry against her husband, who last week compared the process to a "lynching." The comment drew a mix of condemnation, support and discomfort from South Carolina's political leaders.

The first lady has stayed largely silent on the impeachment developments, continuing the low profile she has maintained during her time in the White House so far.

Karen Pence has been to South Carolina since husband Mike Pence became vice president. She joined him in March when the vice president joined U.S. Sen. Tim Scott for a tour a movie theater located in an "Opportunity Zone" in Columbia.