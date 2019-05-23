COLUMBIA — A panel looking for a new leader of the state's college regulator did not recommend Thursday giving the job to Oran Smith, a longtime advocacy group leader who was criticized for working at pro-Confederate magazine.
The S.C. Commission on Higher Education director search committee recommended hiring Rusty Monhollon, assistant commissioner at the Missouri Department of Higher Education for the $176,000-a year post overseeing the state's 33 public colleges.
The full commission will have choose a director on May 31.
Smith, a longtime friend of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster who the works for the limited government advocacy group Palmetto Promise Institute, was among three finalists.
But Smith's candidacy was denounced because he spent a decade working for Southern Partisan magazine that glorified the Confederacy.
Smith said he had a change of heart about the Confederate flag flying at the Statehouse as well as Civil War memorabilia since leaving the magazine in 1999.
"I would hope that they would allow me to explain my deeper understanding and errors of youth that I have made," he told The Post and Courier last week.
But he struggled to explain his role at the magazine during a meeting with commissioners and state college leaders last week. His rambling answers to questions that did little to ease critics.
Meanwhile, hundreds of LGBTQ advocates sent emails to the higher education commission opposing Smith because of his fights against same-sex rights and marriage when he led the Palmetto Family Council for 16 years.
Smith said he can separate his personal views from his professional duties, citing the 26 years he has spent as a trustee at Coastal Carolina University.
But the search committee suggested hiring Monhollon.
The other finalist was Mary Broadwater, an attorney with a Baltimore for-profit university operator and a Columbia native.