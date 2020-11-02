'Fight back' vs. 'New South': Graham, Harrison offer contrasting visions of SC's future

FLORENCE — In his 65 years living in South Carolina, Marvin Black has seen a lot of Democratic challengers come and go, offering him hope that the state would head in a different direction before falling short yet again on Election Day.

But after watching Jaime Harrison speak around the corner from his house in Florence, Black said he saw a candidate who could finally break that pattern.

"It's got to be different," said Black, a retired groundskeeper. "Everybody's seeing clearly this time. Trump and Lindsey (Graham) are liars and they have got to go. If they don't, I feel sorry for the world."

Emily Brookshire remains confident that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be reelected to a fourth term, extending his two and a half decades representing South Carolina in Congress.

A pharmacy technician born and raised in Aiken, Brookshire said she supports Graham because of his work to confirm President Donald Trump's conservative judicial nominees and his influential role as a senior figure on multiple key committees.

"It's very important to keep a Republican there," said Brookshire, 33. "I think Lindsey Graham does a very good job, he cares about our state and he gets results."

As South Carolina's high-profile U.S. Senate race barrelled toward Election Day, Graham and Harrison spent the final week criss-crossing the state in pursuit of every last vote in one of the most expensive electoral contests in history.

For a state that has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than two decades, this race has been extraordinarily competitive and closely watched, a symptom political analysts say of Graham's polarizing national reputation, loathed by Democrats and increasingly beloved by Republicans for his allegiance to Trump.

South Carolina voters at all of Graham and Harrison's final campaign stops agreed with the conclusion of Venetia Sharpe, a 65-year-old small business owner from Cayce and lifelong Palmetto State resident.

"This election," Sharpe said, "is unlike anything we've ever seen."

'The New South'

At drive-in rallies across the state designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, Harrison vowed to lift up the state's poorest communities, remain laser-focused on the specific needs of his constituents and give every South Carolinian the chance to follow in his footsteps and "live the American dream."

"What we are seeing here is the closing the book of the old South, which Lindsey Graham is a relic of, and the writing of a book called the new South," Harrison said. "A new South that is bold, a new South that is inclusive, a new South that is diverse, a new South where all of our voices are heard and valued."

Harrison, a former S.C. Democratic Party chairman, spared no criticism of Graham.

He said he was tired of South Carolina's senior senator "being the butt of every joke on 'Saturday Night Live,' " and blamed him for failing to make a range of improvements to the state, from expanding rural broadband to ensuring every resident can afford health insurance and prescription drugs.

But the race, he insisted, was not about Graham. It was not about Donald Trump, Joe Biden or even himself.

"It's about the millions of people who wake up every day in this state and they open their newspapers, they read their emails, they watch television and all they see and hear and read is hatred and division and bigotry," Harrison said.

"Those folks have given up all sense of hope," he added. "But it is incumbent on us to fight to give those people hope once again."

Harrison ceded no ground to Graham, looking to cut in to the incumbent's lead in the longtime conservative bastion of the Upstate while also boosting turnout, particularly among African American voters, in more Democratic strongholds like Columbia and his hometown of Orangeburg.

Stephanie Laye, an elementary school teacher from Walhalla in the state's northwestern-most corner, said she had seen more Harrison signs than usual for a Democrat in her ruby red hometown.

But she acknowledged that Harrison still faced an uphill climb connecting with many of her neighbors so accustomed to voting straight Republican.

"We see some change," said Laye, 43. "But people are scared of change."

In the last month of the race, his campaign also sought to elevate the profile of Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe, who endorsed Graham but remained on the ballot, in hopes that it would divide conservative voters in places like Greenville, the most populous county in the state that Trump won by 25 percent in 2016.

"We may not win the Upstate, but we sure as heck are going to fight for it," Harrison told The Post and Courier. "We're fighting for every single county in South Carolina because Lindsey has neglected the entire state and folks want somebody who's going to represent them."

'Fight back'

After spending much of October in Washington pushing through the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, Graham sought to maximize his time back in South Carolina over the closing weekend of the race, dashing to 11 cities across the state in just three days after Friday night's final Senate debate against Harrison.

Graham leaned on his friendship with Trump, promising voters that with both of them reelected the state could see more conservative judges confirmed and a return to a growing economy, stripped of burdensome regulations and excessive taxes.

"To all the national media who believes that my association with Donald Trump hurts me in South Carolina... you really don't know our state," Graham said in conservative Lexington County. "People in South Carolina are glad he went to Washington to change things."

While expecting Democratic pushback after his defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, Graham still appeared taken aback in the final few months of the race at just how much national money had been raised to unseat him, with far more than $100 million pouring into Harrison's account, a national record.

Liberals, Graham concluded, "hate my guts" — an analysis with which many liberals agree.

"My goal come Tuesday is to make everyone in California and New York depressed that they wasted their money in South Carolina," Graham said in Beaufort. "These people want to destroy the conservative movement, but we're going to fight back."

While Graham's close ties to Trump may have alienated some moderates, it helped him win over conservatives who had been skeptical of him before, like Roy Rogers, a retired school fundraiser from Spartanburg.

"He's been a little wishy-washy and sometimes I wish he would fight a little harder and follow through on some of the things he says he's going to do," said Rogers, 75. "But I'm voting for him. He's stood with Trump, and I sure as hell don't want the Democrat to come in."

In the final few days of the race, Graham told The Post and Courier he felt a wave of momentum on his side, pointing to endorsements from Tea Party leaders who had long criticized him as a sign that Republicans are "getting united" with their backs against the wall.

The confirmation of Barrett had been critical, he said, for "reminding people not only of the leadership role I play, but that elections do matter," and an economy beginning to rebound from the crushing hit of the coronavirus helped voters recall 3 years of pre-pandemic growth.

"When it comes to Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham," Graham said as he closed out his remarks at all of his rallies across the state, "the best is yet to come."

More than a million South Carolinians have already cast their ballots by absentee, either through mail or in-person. Election day polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.