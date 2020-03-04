Fentanyl trafficking isn't a crime under SC law. But it soon might be.

COLUMBIA — In South Carolina, it's not a crime to transport fentanyl, a drug about 100 times stronger than other opioids like heroin and responsible for hundreds of deaths statewide over the past several years.

But legislators say the time has come for traffickers of this deadly drug to face stiff punishments.

Under a bill advanced Wednesday, people convicted of carrying at least 4 grams of fentanyl could be sentenced to 10 years behind bars. A second conviction could result in a 20-year sentence and a $100,000 fine.

A Senate panel voted unanimously to send the proposal to the full Judiciary Committee. The House approved it unanimously last year.

Its main sponsor, Rep. Russell Fry of Surfside Beach, a Republican, said the additional penalties will send a "very strong message" that officials won't tolerate the flow of fentanyl into communities.

Between 2014 and 2017, the number of annual fentanyl overdose deaths in South Carolina jumped from 68 to 362, according to the state’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Service.

Fentanyl can be lethal in doses of just 2 to 3 milligrams, so 4 grams is enough to kill around 2,000 people, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2018-19, the state Department of Corrections admitted 411 people for drug trafficking.

Fry was chairman of the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee, which spent two years crafting policy suggestions to combat the spread of illicit drug use. Criminalizing fentanyl trafficking was among those ideas.

“I think people are waking up to the realization that these drugs are coming across our southern border in large quantities; they’re in our communities," Fry said.