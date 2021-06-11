Federal judge rejects effort to halt 2 SC death penalty executions

COLUMBIA — A federal judge rejected an attempt to halt the scheduled executions of two South Carolina death row inmates, ruling that the planned use of the electric chair can go forward later this month.

Attorneys representing Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens, who are set to die a week apart this month, argued that the electric chair would represent unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment. They suggested that the state's prisons agency had not exhausted all possible avenues to obtain lethal injection drugs instead.

But South Carolina's U.S. District Court Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell ruled June 11 that those claims "cannot survive against over 100 years of federal court precedent holding that electrocution does not amount to cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment."

In a 12-page ruling, Harwell also determined that the state had "attempted, in good-faith, to obtain lethal injection drugs," leaving it with no other option under state law but the electric chair.

State legislators recently approved adding a firing squad as another alternative, but prison officials say they have yet to develop protocols for carrying out that method.

Even if that were not the case, Harwell added that the inmates' attorneys had failed to prove that lethal injection "would significantly reduce a substantial risk of severe pain" in comparison to the electric chair.

In Harwell's courtroom June 9, federal public defender Gerald King described in graphic terms how the electric chair can lead to burning the inmates to death, suffocating them while their brains are "cooking."

But Daniel Plyler, an attorney for the state Department of Corrections, countered that it is not possible to know how much pain the lethal injection causes the inmates, arguing that what witnesses see may not align with what the inmates feel.

Harwell agreed, writing in his ruling that lethal injection "may present its own host of horrific results." He pointed to past opinions from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has written that, while lethal injection may appear the most humane, it actually "may turn out to be our most cruel experiment yet."

The ruling marks the second time this week that efforts to block the executions have failed. A state judge rejected separate arguments just a day before the federal court hearing.

Attorneys could continue to appeal to higher courts at both the state and federal level. But unless a judge intervenes, Sigmon is scheduled to die on June 18 and Owens on June 25.

Sigmon, 63, was convicted in 2002 of beating his ex-girlfriend’s parents to death with a baseball bat a year earlier after she ended their three-year relationship and moved back home.

Owens, 43, has been sentenced to death three times since his initial conviction for shooting a convenience store clerk in the head during a 1997 robbery spree because the clerk couldn’t open the safe.

South Carolina has not carried out an execution in a decade, in part, because the state's supply of three drugs used to carry out lethal injections expired in 2013 and pharmaceutical companies have been unwilling to sell any more for executions.

Legislators have debated for five years how to resume executions without those drugs. They opted to pass a bill in year's legislative session making electrocution the default method if the drugs remain unavailable, with the firing squad as another alternative after prison officials figure out how to implement it.