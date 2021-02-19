Federal judge halts SC abortion ban as court cases begin

COLUMBIA — A federal judge temporarily halted South Carolina’s abortion ban Feb. 19, a day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law.

U.S. District Court Judge Mary Geiger Lewis granted a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the ban and said she would renew that order when it expires in advance of a March 9 hearing on a more extensive preliminary injunction.

The order from Lewis means the law prohibiting most abortions in the state is no longer in effect as the lengthier court cases begin, a process that legal experts say could ultimately take years.

In an hour-long hearing over Planned Parenthood's request for the temporary restraining order, Lewis repeatedly questioned a lawyer representing South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson' office on how the state could square their ban with U.S. Supreme Court precedent that women have a constitutional right to abortion access.

Lewis and Julie Murray, an attorney representing Planned Parenthood, noted that the Supreme Court has held that women have a right to choose to have an abortion before a fetus can be viable outside of the womb, which is generally considered to be after 24 weeks of gestation.

"That's just the way the law is," Lewis said, adding that she does not have the authority as a district-level judge to change it.

Emory Smith, representing the state, argued that the law is in "a state of flux" and a new Supreme Court with a different composition could decide to reverse the court's precedent in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Three of the current justices were nominated by Republican former President Donald Trump in recent years.

But Lewis said that was not for her to determine.

"In the meantime, a lot of harm can happen," she said.

The legislation, known by supporters as the "fetal heartbeat" bill, bans abortions after around six to eight weeks of pregnancy. McMaster’s signature added South Carolina to close to a dozen other states that have approved similar bills, all of which have moved into court challenges and are not in effect.

The law's passage caused Planned Parenthood to temporarily halt its abortion services in South Carolina. Murray said the law's passage had "thrown into chaos" abortion services in the state.

If the law was not blocked, Murray said abortion providers would have needed to cancel 60 appointments in the coming days.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokeswoman Molly Rivera said the organization is hopeful they will be able to restart their abortion services in Columbia and Charleston this afternoon. The clinics had already been preparing for the possibility of the bill becoming law this week, Rivera added.

In the meantime, Rivera said their clinics are still providing other reproductive health services, including birth control, sexually transmitted infection screenings and treatment, and cancer screenings. Rivera initially said the clinics would be closed before later clarifying that only abortion services were halted.

There is only one other abortion clinic in South Carolina, operated by the Greenville Women's Clinic. A staffer there told The Post and Courier on Feb. 19 that they have not halted their abortion services.

Doctors who violate the law would be guilty of a felony, subject to a $10,000 fine and a maximum prison sentence of two years.

Dr. Katherine Farris, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said the law "will pose a serious threat to South Carolinians’ health and bodily autonomy."

State Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office "will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.